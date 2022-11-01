Each Tuesday, we highlight an individual letter-to-the-editor writer. Each writer is asked the same five questions. The aim is to add to the understanding of where we’re all coming from and what we might have in common. Featured this week is Ginny Gibble, of Lancaster Township.

1. What Lancaster County issue most concerns you?

My overarching concern is what I view as ethical lapses among those who would lead us. This focus is at two levels: treatment of the environment (water and air pollution that lead to erratic climate change) and politics (greed for power, leading to behaviors like gerrymandering).

I believe that most people who run for office do so because they want to do good, make things better or right some wrong. Unfortunately, it seems that the longer a person is in office, the more complex the deal-making becomes and the harder it is for him or her to remember that he or she is there to serve others. When a politician “needs” to keep the job, “needs” the party to act as a unit opposing the other party and “needs” to be the one in charge, service gets lost. To keep service first, over personal gain, I strongly advocate both term limits and eliminating gerrymandering.

2. What solutions to that issue would you suggest?

Unfortunately, I think that a lot of people feel helpless about addressing these big issues. But I see them as small things that every one of us can address by following the golden rule and considering the consequences of everything we do and don’t do. It means thinking of others all the time. It can boggle one’s mind. If we all think ethically, and then act as we think, then we can arrive at really big solutions to those really big, complex problems — because we all worked on them together.

I just can’t express how powerful I believe the golden rule’s application to problem-solving can be. Each of us can make a personal challenge of eating more vegetables and less meat; walking, biking or carpooling more and driving or flying less; putting out less trash; reducing our shower time; choosing the smaller home. All of this is just reducing our personal impact on the planet in every way we can.

We can spread our thoughts about political representatives or issues that we believe in. There is a lot we can do. We are not helpless. We cannot become overwhelmed or feel helpless.

3. Why do you write letters to the editor?

I write letters to the editor to vent and raise awareness. I grew up in Girl Scouts and on a farm. Through both, l learned to work with others, use consensus to make change and do my duty. I became a schoolteacher to use those skills and I find writing letters to be an easy way to continue teaching.

4. What about you would surprise other people?

I’m not a Pollyanna. I say what I think and am who I look to be. I’ve grown old loving my family, my friends, my horses and dogs, and my surroundings.

5. What do you think sets Lancaster County apart from other places?

Lancaster County is a model of welcoming grace and beauty for the world. Residents know that, but they are constantly trying to do even better. Lancaster has a high quality of life and lots of good, fresh food. Its good people work hard to give quality service and products, forgive others their mistakes, preserve this precious land and share all of this with others.