Each Tuesday, we highlight an individual letter-to-the-editor writer. Each writer is asked the same five questions. The aim is to add to the understanding of where we’re all coming from and what we might have in common. Featured this week is Dominic “Nick” Castaldi, of Mount Joy.

1. What Lancaster County issue most concerns you?

Lancaster County’s growth these past decades presents challenges and opportunities. Losing our precious farmland is everyone’s concern. Our bridges, roads and highways are stressed by age and weather and, frankly, people have forgotten how to drive during the pandemic. When driving on routes 283, 30 or 222, my mind says, “This is not civilized.”

I’ve found that, no matter how fast we drive, there are still those who pass and weave to get ahead — only to then cut in front of you to make an exit. A little civility and caution are in order for the sake of public safety.

Our county is not immune to problems affecting our interconnected world. I regret that fewer people read newspapers today and the impact that social media has on individuals who use it confirm views, rather than challenge themselves to consider the real issues. Despite progress on many fronts, misinformation and pockets of narrow-mindedness still exist in Lancaster County.

2. What solutions to that issue would you suggest?

Be civil and respectful. Residents and organizations must continue working together for the common good and to ensure that society works for the benefit of all of our diverse communities. Citizens must be informed and engaged and hold others accountable. Our business community is quite adept at effectively dealing with its diverse base of customers and employees. Let us follow its example.

3. Why do you write letters to the editor?

I write letters because I enjoy putting ideas and thoughts out for discussion. I like to offer different perspectives, challenging others to think and inviting criticism of my ideas. Often, I’ll see a news item or opinion piece in LNP | LancasterOnline and feel that a response is in order.

4. What about you would surprise other people?

I was a paperboy back in the day, delivering the Philadelphia Bulletin and, on Sundays, The Philadelphia Inquirer and The New York Times. In high school, I was a supporter of President Richard Nixon and I didn’t understand (at the time) how something as trivial as “Watergate” could derail a presidency. Like many, I am a contradiction. My conservative friends think I am liberal. My liberal friends think I am conservative. I once wrote a column for a now-defunct newspaper.

5. What do you think sets Lancaster County apart from other places?

Lancaster County’s geography and its people make us unique. We are a diverse mix of early European settlers and more recent immigrants from all over the world. Besides agriculture, our economy includes entertainment, tourism and manufacturing. We have eclectic city life, rural small towns and suburbia bordered by the scenic Susquehanna. We have it all!