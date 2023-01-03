Each Tuesday, we highlight an individual letter-to-the-editor writer. Each writer is asked the same five questions. The aim is to add to the understanding of where we’re all coming from and what we might have in common. Featured this week is Dennis Dezort, of Landisville.

1) What Lancaster County issue most concerns you?

I don’t feel that the political structure of Lancaster County adequately reflects the diversity of its population. When I moved here in 1974, Republicans seemingly represented about 95% of the population. U.S. Rep. Bob Walker could run his campaign on a dime and get elected year after year. This is slowly changing as our population grows, diversifies and absorbs people from other parts of the country.

2) What solutions to that issue would you suggest?

More citizen involvement at the local community level — school boards, township meetings, planning commissions, book groups, athletic clubs, churches.

Make connections, speak to each other and work for the issues important to you. As our population grows and diversifies, so will the issues that draw our attention and shape our future.

3) Why do you write letters to the editor?

It’s an outlet not unlike that of the overboard sailor floating aimlessly in his life raft, yelling “Hey, I’m over here!”

I write a letter only because I feel I have something important to say to as many people as possible.

4) What about you would surprise other people?

I am a licensed pilot and I just completed my first skydive. I co-wrote an operetta, and I eat ice cream with a fork.

5) What do you think sets Lancaster County apart from other places?

The variety of its communities all seeming to work together and serve each other in a peaceful, productive way.