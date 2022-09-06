Each Tuesday, we highlight an individual letter-to-the-editor writer. Each writer is asked the same five questions. The aim is to add to the understanding of where we’re all coming from and what we might have in common. Featured this week is Daniel Ebersole of Lancaster.

1. What Lancaster County issue most concerns you?

I’m concerned about many of our local Republican politicians — to wit, our reliably inaccessible, seemingly phantom Congressman Lloyd Smucker. In my view, Smucker stupefyingly and cheerfully, with few pretensions of serious reflection, foments culture wars and deliberately peddles misinformation for political expediency. “For what is a man profited, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul” (Matthew 16:26).

2. What solutions to that issue would you suggest?

For an informed electorate, it is imperative that all citizens have access to a holistic, rounded, historically honest education — one that also includes the teaching of science-based human reproduction. School officials should stand firm for intellectual freedom and not acquiesce to obstreperous adults who seem to be intent on sheltering children from some of the uncomfortable truths of our history. “The best lack all conviction, while the worst are full of passionate intensity” comes to mind, from “The Second Coming” by W.B. Yeats.

3. Why do you write letters to the editor?

Though I was born and raised in Dauphin County, I lived in New York City for several decades. I’ve long been a dedicated reader of The New York Times and seldom miss reading the letters it publishes daily. After my retirement nearly 11 years ago, I returned to Pennsylvania some 10 years ago. Writing letters is at times a cathartic experience, and I’m ever grateful that LNP | LancasterOnline has published the numerous letters that I have submitted.

4. What about you would surprise other people?

Biographies are my preferred reading, and frequently in my letters I cite passages from the King James Bible, with its unequaled, majestic language. Perhaps some would be surprised that I’m endlessly captivated by the books of Richard Dawkins, an explainer without parallel of complex science, notably natural selection. And perhaps some would be surprised that I have an estimated 3.3% Neanderthal DNA!

5. What do you think sets Lancaster County apart from other places?

Lancaster County, through much of its rich history, has welcomed immigrants and refugees — although spasmodically at times — which has enriched the lives of Lancaster County residents culturally, economically and socially. For those yet unconvinced, abundant data is made available by the Lancaster Chamber and the Lancaster County Refugee and Immigrant Coalition. That data confirms the overwhelmingly positive impact made by immigrants and refugees in our county. Additionally, an abundance of bucolic farmland sets Lancaster County apart and ensures that fresh produce is seasonally available.