Each Tuesday, we highlight an individual letter-to-the-editor writer. Each writer is asked the same five questions. The aim is to add to the understanding of where we’re all coming from and what we might have in common. Featured this week is Clayton Frackman of West Lampeter Township.

1. What Lancaster County issue most concerns you?

Every time you pick up the newspaper, you find someone charged with robbery, murder or sexual assault, which I am sure will leave those victims — especially the young ones — and their families with an impression of our society for the rest of their lives.

Many households have domestic arguments, which, again, leave children with a poor example of family values.

And I believe that the worst is to come, with more murders, which are committed in many different ways — guns being the most prevalent. Some people want to do away with guns. In my view, only good citizens know how to handle them properly, so let’s keep guns in the hands of good people who know how to handle them, thus making Lancaster County a safer place.

2. What solutions to that issue would you suggest?

I believe that we should put God’s words into the minds of little ones and hope that they see the importance of those words. One factor, though, is that many parents do not abide by God’s words, and thus their children cannot see their importance.

In my mind, the police do not get enough credit for what they do in any community. Like the members of the military who give their lives and service to our country to save our freedoms, the police deserve credit for their service and for upholding the moral values of our cities and municipalities. I give them my salute.

I’m aware of police work because my stepfather, Tom Bair, was the police chief in Strasburg in the late 1930s and 1940s. But he didn’t have the problems that police have today.

I thank all police officers for their bravery and loyalty.

3. Why do you write letters to the editor?

First of all, I like to see the thoughts of other people. Some letters I fully agree with, and others I take with a grain of salt. But they all have a chance to express their ideas.

It’s the same with me. I try to bring God’s word to be our strength in life.

I agree with the recent message of California pastor and author David Jeremiah: We have a lot of Christians who look great on the outside, but what’s in their heart is a different story. They are afraid of spreading God’s word.

I’d like to add a thought from conservative Christian author Cheryl Chumley in her book “Lockdown: The Socialist Plan to Take Away Your Freedom.” She writes: “The ultimate takedown of America will occur when all evidence of God is stripped from society, when all references to God are yanked from the public stage, when all those who believe in God and the moral compass set forth in the Bible are successfully stifled and cowed into silence. If America after all, is a nation made great by the idea of individual rights coming from God not government, then it only stands to reason that the biggest enemy of those who see government as their personal means to power and control is, in the end, God.”

I agree. We cannot let God’s principles escape America.

4. What about you would surprise other people?

I gave up my business in 1993. I was a butcher serving my customers two days a week in my truck along the Columbia Pike and in Mountville, Landisville and Rohrerstown. I wouldn’t want to be out there today with all the traffic. A lot of my customers had dogs, so I always carried a pan of bones for the dogs.

Speaking of dogs, the one I remember most was in Rohrerstown. I regularly served a doctor who had a boxer named Yogi. One day he came out and said, “This is Yogi’s birthday. I want him to have a nice steak.” My round steaks consisted of the tip sirloin, top and bottom, making a real large steak.

The doctor took it out in the yard, holding it up, and Yogi grabbed the tip sirloin part. Then he told his housekeeper to give Yogi the rest the next day.

I asked the housekeeper the next week, “Did Yogi enjoy the rest of his birthday gift?” She said, “Butch, I just cut above and saved the rest.”

The doctor must have found out about this because the following week he came out and asked, “So, do you have another steak?” I said yes, and he took it and threw the whole steak in the yard for Yogi, who was still eating when I left. You know the old saying: Different folks, different strokes.

5. What do you think sets Lancaster County apart from other places?

I think Lancaster County still offers a lot of country living. And we still have a lot of entertainments. The Strasburg area has Sight & Sound Theatres and the Strasburg Railroad.

When I moved to Willow Valley, a lot of people asked where I was from. I told them I was from Strasburg and they would say, “Oh, I know where that is because I rode the train.”

Another thing that sets the countryside apart is the Amish people. As we know, they do not have all of the modern conveniences that we have. However, they are keeping a lot of Lancaster County preserved through the farming they do. Their farming keeps countless acres open for various woodlands and pastures filled with cows, sheep, goats and horses. People in cities can only see all of this if they come to Lancaster County for the beauty it holds.