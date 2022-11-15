Each Tuesday, we highlight an individual letter-to-the-editor writer. Each writer is asked the same five questions. The aim is to add to the understanding of where we’re all coming from and what we might have in common. Featured this week is Christopher Brooks, of Lancaster.

1) What Lancaster County issue most concerns you?

The Republican abandonment of the City of Lancaster to Democrats. I see Democratic policies ruining cities all over the country, from Baltimore to Seattle. Just look at Binns Park.

I am concerned that Lancaster city will go the way of these other cities if Democratic policies continue to be implemented. Unfortunately, the Republican Party is clueless about the city, as concretely demonstrated by moving their headquarters out to parking lot land (Republicans to city: “Drop dead”).

I am also concerned about paving over the entire county for McDonald’s restaurants and McMansions. This is proceeding apace, as Democratic policies push people out of the city.

2) What solutions to that issue would you suggest?

There are no “solutions,” only trade-offs. Since it is such a blunt instrument, and nearly always makes things worse, government ought to be the last resort to address issues.

Republicans need to learn how to talk to people outside their bubble (not everyone is a Protestant). County Republicans are way too complacent. If Republican policies are any good, they ought to be good for most everyone, including city residents. But you have to make the case, be willing to engage and constructively debate.

Before attempting to change the world (global warming, diversity, gender equity, world peace, transgender rights, whatever the cause du jour) the city government should enforce the laws already on the books (e.g., speeding, noise, litter). The trashing of Binns Park is a clear case in point.

Also, support the Lancaster Conservancy.

3) Why do you write letters to the editor?

To clarify my own thinking and so possibly bring some clarity to my readers. It’s tough to make a cogent point in 250 words. It’s a writing exercise akin to poetry, which I also write. Buy my book: “Bemused — Poems Written After Dark.”

4) What about you would surprise other people?

Not much. I’m an open book. I consider myself a liberal — which is why I am a conservative. I’m quite sympathetic to many of the goals of leftists (I refuse to call them liberals). Most of my friends are more or less left-wing. But their means are almost always counterproductive. For one example, global warming (which I consider a genuine problem) would best be addressed by increasing (well-regulated) fracking and nuclear power, as well as conserving forests, and planting more trees (instead of parking lots). You simply aren’t going to get people to give up automobiles or sit in the dark.

I can be persuaded by reasonable argument. In fact, I’ve been persuaded to change my mind on lots of issues, including the hot-button ones: same-sex marriage, guns and abortion.

For those who don’t know me, I’m a husband, father, violinist, teacher and architectural acoustician. Not sure if that’s a surprise.

5) What do you think sets Lancaster County apart from other places?

The City of Lancaster is a true city — walkable, with history, great architecture, fine restaurants, Central Market, excellent opportunities to hear great music here or nearby (e.g., Gretna Music in Mount Gretna, Market Square Concerts in Harrisburg, St. James Episcopal Church in Lancaster, two symphony orchestras), close access to nature preserves (yay! Lancaster Conservancy), direct rail connection to Philadelphia, New York and the rest of the world.

Whenever people ask me about Lancaster County and the Amish I say, “forget the Amish” — come to the city if you really want to see something special.

The county has fertile soil and people who know how to use it, for which I am grateful since I eat — and a lot of ugly development, but perhaps that's not unique.

The work of the Lancaster Conservancy preserving natural areas within what is, after all, a big agricultural factory, is unique and precious.