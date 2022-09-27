Each Tuesday, we highlight an individual letter-to-the-editor writer. Each writer is asked the same five questions. The aim is to add to the understanding of where we’re all coming from and what we might have in common. Featured this week is Christine Macready of West Hempfield Township.

1 What Lancaster County issue most concerns you?

I believe that Lancaster County faces many of the same issues faced by all American cities and towns: disappearing farmland, crime, a shortage of teachers, as well as overcrowded roads and highways.

I believe that many of these issues could be addressed if we had better access to our local lawmakers. As the saying goes, all politics are local, but some of our local politicians are entrenched to the point that they avoid accountability. We have little opportunity to interact with them, so they cater to one side or the other depending on party. As a citizen of this county, there are questions I would like to ask, such as “why did you vote a certain way?” or “why can’t we do more in some areas?” I write letters all the time, but if I get a response at all, it comes in a form letter about how much the elected official “cares” about me. The letter doesn’t mention the issue I wrote about.

2 What solutions to that issue would you suggest?

The people we elect are paid well; in fact, I recently read in LNP | LancasterOnline that state lawmakers are due for a large raise, and they will retire with a pension that is far more than the average Lancaster County citizen can expect. I believe that our elected representatives need to be more visible. They need to answer questions in public, as well as in letter form. I know you can find out how they vote on issues, but I want them to explain their reasons. Perhaps we might have a better understanding of their motivations and agree. We need more town meetings in-person, instead of on the telephone. The forum should be open to any questions from citizens of either party or independent. Elected officials are paid to represent us, no matter our political affiliation. I worked for a Fortune 500 company and no one could say, “I don’t have time to answer questions about my actions.”

Communication should be part of lawmakers’ jobs — they represent all citizens of the county, so why should we expect anything less?

3 Why do you write letters to the editor?

I write letters to the editor because, besides voting, it is the only medium available that allows me to express my opinion about issues that impact all of us. I don’t expect to change anybody’s mind, but if I state a case or offer a morsel of an idea that a person had never thought of before, then that is the beginning of coming together.

That is why I read all the letters published in the Opinion section. I sometimes see a point that I hadn’t previously thought of, which often makes me stop and think. It has also made me a better writer because of the 250-word limit. Gathering your thoughts into concise form takes work.

4 What about you would surprise other people?

I am a playwright and a transgender woman, a liberal Christian who is living, working, shopping and attending church and enjoying living in Lancaster County, and I’ve never had a problem. I am active in transgender education. I give presentations on transgender issues in churches and colleges, including Millersville University. I am a graduate of West Chester University. I owe a lot of my transitioning success to the family I married into. They have helped to make my life something extraordinary.

5 What do you think sets Lancaster County apart from other places?

What is there not to love about Lancaster County? Until I got married in 1994, I thought, as many people do, that Lancaster County consisted of the outlets on Route 30 and the Amish. What I learned is that Lancaster County is the best-kept secret in Pennsylvania. We have a vibrant city, prestigious institutions of higher learning, professional theater, many really good choices for medical care (I have a fabulous primary care physician). We have great restaurants, beautiful and well-kept parks, a symphony orchestra, free museums, a professional baseball team, public transportation, a local TV station and a first-rate, unbiased newspaper. We also enjoy Roots Country Market, the Corn Wagon, Lancaster Central Market and many other places offering fresh produce. Lancaster County is rich in history. But I think most of all, Lancaster County is so diverse in population and culture that it is the quintessential example of what America was meant to be. We welcome immigrants with dignity and respect, and I discovered that it has been that way for a long time. Even though I have only lived here for 12 years, I am proud to call Lancaster County my home.