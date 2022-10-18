Each Tuesday, we highlight an individual letter-to-the-editor writer. Each writer is asked the same five questions. The aim is to add to the understanding of where we’re all coming from and what we might have in common. Featured this week is Bob Rudy of West Lampeter Township.

1 What Lancaster County issue most concerns you?

I’m most concerned by the political division compounded by conservative members of the community who base their view of right and wrong on their religion and political party. The Bible is a great book to set guidelines for moral guidance, but there are many cultures in Lancaster County with beliefs and values that are just as important to their adherents. I believe in God, but my God is a loving and forgiving God who accepts all people, regardless of race, sex, gender, place of worship, religion or political affiliation. Just because my God doesn’t look like your God, that doesn’t make me a heathen and you eternally blessed.

2 What solutions to that issue would you suggest?

It’s time to cut the binary standard of “I’m right, you’re wrong.” To truly open your heart, you must first open your mind and respect those who are different from you, including individuals who have a different set of values for living a positive, enriching life that shows love for all God’s people and creatures.

Stop the careless pattern of voting straight-ticket for a single political party. Do your research from a variety of sources and vote for the best candidate, regardless of their political affiliation. There are good and bad people in all political parties.

Just because a candidate quotes the Bible or claims to be a Christian doesn’t mean they are a good person, especially when they only speak to like-minded followers and refuse to discuss important political issues in a public forum. Politicians are expected to represent all members of the community, even those who don’t agree with their position on the issues.

Don’t try to force your views on others through legislation or laws. Quit categorizing people by the way they look, dress or define their gender. Stop telling other people what they can or can’t do with their body. Whether you are anti-abortion or in favor of abortion rights, that’s between you, your conscience and your God.

Think for yourself. Just because a loser repeats the same message over and over and over that an election was rigged, that doesn’t make it true. Look at the complete lack of evidence, the thorough investigations and the court decisions that show the 2020 presidential election was the most secure in American history.

3 Why do you write letters to the editor?

I try to present a reasonable, commonsense, counterview to the venomous letters written by apparently close-minded people who seem only to try to instill hatred and division among members of our community. As a quote generally attributed to British boxing world champion Lennox Lewis puts it, “The danger of a closed mind is that it can also leave good things like love, compassion and reason on its outside.”

4 What about you would surprise other people?

Three months before her death at age 49, my mother told me that shortly after I was conceived, she was in the doctor’s office preparing to have me aborted when she suddenly changed her mind. Nevertheless, I still support a woman’s right to choose.

I was raised by a Pentecostal evangelist, but I believe in allowing others to follow their hearts and worship the God and religion of their choice. I believe good people are kind, don’t hurt others and practice the golden rule. We need to treat others as we wish to be treated.

I’ve been actively involved in community organizations my entire adult life, including those that protect the elderly, children and pets, and empower women, particularly those who have been abused.

I have an associate degree in police science, a Bachelor of Humanities in communications, and a Master of Education, in spite of almost dropping out of high school on my 16th birthday.

5 What do you think sets Lancaster County apart from other places?

The diversity, work ethic, variety of cultures, food, education, recreation and entertainment — all within reasonable proximity to larger metropolitan areas.

I’m especially touched by the level of forgiveness exhibited by the Amish community when faced with adversity and/or tragedy.