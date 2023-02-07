Each Tuesday, we highlight an individual letter-to-the-editor writer. Each writer is asked the same five questions. The aim is to add to the understanding of where we’re all coming from and what we might have in common. Featured this week is Bob Reed of Colerain Township.

1. What Lancaster County issue most concerns you?

The disappearance of prime farmland to developments and the overcrowding that follows. Fruitville Pike, for instance, used to be the “back way” from Lancaster city to Manheim. Now that road is clogged with traffic lights, housing and businesses. There is no back way for that route now.

2. What solutions to that issue would you suggest?

I have some facetious solutions, but no practical fixes for that problem. I would love to hear some solutions, if there are any, from others.

3. Why do you write letters to the editor?

At times I feel the need to comment on what I believe are obviously erroneous views and misconceptions by other writers, including those in the media. I often want to comment on issues by offering a different way to look them. Other times, I love to work up some humorous contributions for everybody.

4. What about you would surprise other people?

I have been on three national home improvement television shows and one live local show in Philadelphia during my 49 years in industry (with Armstrong World Industries).

5. What do you think sets Lancaster County apart from other places?

I would have to say it’s the Amish way of life. We have numerous Amish neighbors who are very friendly and congenial, unlike some other areas where the “English” — as the Amish refer to them, and of which I am one — may not be as welcoming.