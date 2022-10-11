Each Tuesday, we highlight an individual letter-to-the-editor writer. Each writer is asked the same five questions. The aim is to add to the understanding of where we’re all coming from and what we might have in common. Featured this week is Anthony Crocamo of West Hempfield Township.

1. What Lancaster County issue most concerns you?

Equitable school funding and property tax reform are two linked and difficult issues that need to be addressed. Farmland preservation — and assistance to farm families as they strive to meet environmental regulations necessary to protect our streams, rivers and the Chesapeake Bay — are also important.

However, the solutions to these problems, and many others, are beyond the jurisdiction of municipal and county governments. We are left having to rely upon our nonresponsive Legislature in Harrisburg to address these complex and difficult problems. Solutions might be expensive, and they might make some industries, some interests and some voters unhappy.

Politicians like to be liked, and taking on difficult problems is not the path to universal likability. So, in Harrisburg the easy stuff gets done — naming bridges, land deals, bills that aren’t controversial or difficult or partisan bills that don’t need minority-party votes to pass get done. A budget gets passed, eventually. This year, a slate of proposed partisan state constitutional amendments passed the first round of the state Legislature.

But how many constituents over the past 30 years have asked legislators to do something about property taxes and school funding, compared with the number who have insisted that candidates for governor get to pick their running mate? And yet the latter measure passed as a proposed constitutional amendment, while property tax reform and equitable school funding continue to be ignored.

If it’s easy or partisan, Harrisburg can handle it. If it’s needed, not so much.

2. What solutions to that issue would you suggest?

Nothing can or will be done to address many of the issues important to Pennsylvanians until the rules governing the legislative process in Harrisburg change.

On Jan. 3, 2023 (the first day of the new two-year session) the rules, written by the majority-party leaders, will be voted on. It’s likely that under those rules, once again, any one of six majority-party leader positions will be able to block any bill for any reason, no matter how popular the bill is with the public or how many co-sponsors the bill has in the Legislature.

An absurd number of bills, between 4,000 and 6,000, are introduced in each session at a cost of millions of dollars. Some 80% of these bills die in committee, without ever getting a hearing. Admittedly, not all of these bills are serious attempts to solve real problems but, in every session, bills with bipartisan support addressing issues important to Pennsylvanians are ignored.

The only way to solve any of these issues is to insist that the new legislative rules allow collaboration. Bipartisan bills should get a vote in committee, and if they are voted onto the floor of the state House or Senate, they should get a vote there. And if they pass one chamber, they should get a vote in the second chamber.

By the way, I’m not suggesting that all bipartisan bills should pass. I’m saying they deserve to be debated, discussed, amended, possibly improved and voted on. Unless these bills come up for a vote, we can never really know where our legislators stand on these issues.

That’s how a representative democracy is supposed to work. It’s not how our state Legislature works. My solution would be to have everyone check out FixHarrisburg.com to learn how each of us can help change the rules to create a responsive state Legislature.

3. Why do you write letters to the editor?

I believe in a representative democracy, and I believe that citizenship is a contact sport. Letters to the editor are a way to connect and perhaps start a conversation with citizens. As citizens, we have an obligation to tell our representatives what we think and what we want, and letters to the editor are another way to reach legislators, too.

I fear that too many citizens view the government as being in charge of them. That’s closer to living as a subject of the government, rather than as a citizen. We the people are supposed to be in charge of the government.

Being in charge of government and fulfilling our responsibility as citizens takes some effort. People are busy, and there is a tendency to defer to the legislators and see them as the experts.

In my own experience, I have found that unless the bill you are discussing with the legislator is in his or her committee, chances are the legislator has not read the bill. Because the issue is important to you, you have more knowledge on that subject than the legislator does. That’s why it is important in a representative democracy to tell our representatives how we want to be represented. We tell them what kind of government we want. We are citizens, not subjects.

4. What about you would surprise other people?

I may be the first male graduate of Saint Elizabeth University (formerly the College of Saint Elizabeth) in Convent Station, New Jersey. It had been an all-women college, but in the late 1970s, it began a co-ed weekend college program offering classes on Thursday and Friday evenings and all day Saturday. The school was one of the stops on my commute from Morris Plains, New Jersey, to New York City. I had two hours a day to study on the train, and I completed my four-year degree at Saint Elizabeth.

5. What do you think sets Lancaster County apart from other places?

The rich farmland, the work ethic and the lived values of the people here make this area special. No community exceeds Lancaster County’s welcoming response to a diverse immigrant community.

Our cultural outlets are remarkable — from The Ware Center and Winter Center at Millersville University to events at Franklin & Marshall and the gifted local theater community.

We have great storytelling at Lancaster Story Slam, diverse ethnic restaurants, an eclectic movie house at Zoetropolis, beautiful parks and a thriving disc golf community. Lancaster County has no less than a dozen disc golf courses — all free and open to the public. New York City has none! And New York City claims to have everything, but Lancaster County has it beat.