Each Tuesday, we highlight an individual letter-to-the-editor writer. Each writer is asked the same five questions. The aim is to add to the understanding of where we’re all coming from and what we might have in common. Featured this week is Mary Theresa Webb of West Lampeter Township.

1. What Lancaster County issue most concerns you?

Bridging the political polarization here in Lancaster County is the issue that most concerns me today. We’ve seen the effects in the refusal of some Lancastrians to get vaccinated and with those who do not accept the results of the 2020 election. Many of our local school boards are experiencing angry parents disrupting meetings. Some members of the clergy report feeling burned out pastoring and preaching, with too much polarization in their congregations. As citizens, we are losing the very basis of a civil society — the abilities to respect each other even though we disagree and to reach consensus to solve problems for the common good.

2. What solutions to that issue would you suggest?

About a year and half ago, a few of us Lancastrians got together by Zoom to explore forming a Braver Angels Lancaster County Alliance. Our national organization, BraverAngels.org, seeks to bring Americans together to bridge partisan divide and strengthen our democratic republic. Last spring, we started with a Zoom debate on the question of Lancaster County setting up a public health department, listening to both sides of that issue. This year, in January, we led a workshop on building skills for bridging the divide for gifted students, held at the Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit. In May, we hosted a Zoom discussion on the subject of critical race theory and our first watch party in Manheim. This summer we will be hosting a depolarizing event on social media issues. And, in the fall, we are planning one event for clergy and another with the Braver Politics format in preparation for the November election.

3. Why do you write letters to the editor?

My reason, as a Christian and a writer, has been to share my beliefs, expertise or experiences on issues of importance that should concern us all. I have written from my perspective as an outreach addictions counselor with the homeless; from my expertise in the family disease of addiction; and from my activism as an environmentalist, peacemaker and mission team leader in Eastern Europe, East Africa and Central America. I am now a member of Lancaster Speaks Up. We share letter-writing ideas, blog with our letters and articles, and encourage others to join us.

4. What about you would surprise other people?

I am a Pennsylvania pioneer pace-setter: the first Earth Day chairperson in Allegheny County; co-founder of Group for Recycling in Pennsylvania; founder of an energy and environment organization; and organizer of Peace Links for Teresa Heinz Kerry. I have taught sailing and swimming.

5. What do you think sets Lancaster County apart from other places?

My husband and I were attracted to Lancaster County by its beautiful countryside and chose to live at Willow Valley Communities in 2005 because of his need for long-term dementia care. I immediately became involved in the community through my church friends and through GOAL Project, and I joined local choirs and chorals. Our Red Rose city stands out not only for its history — the home of Thaddeus Stevens, our inconvenient hero — but also for its hidden gems of first-rate music and theater and its welcoming of refugees and immigrants with open arms.