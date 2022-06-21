Each Tuesday, we highlight an individual letter-to-the-editor writer. Each writer is asked the same five questions. The aim is to add to the understanding of where we’re all coming from and what we might have in common. Featured this week is Denise Clissold of Elizabethtown.

1. What Lancaster County issue most concerns you?

Because of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, people are getting mean and seemingly don’t care.

2. What solutions to that issue would you suggest?

Going back to basics: Making time for church and for being with family and friends. Start being kind to people and respecting each other. Most people now act like they are owed something. You very rarely see someone pick something up for an older person anymore.

3. Why do you write letters to the editor?

I write letters because I care about what happens in Elizabethtown and the country.

4. What about you would surprise other people?

I have had rheumatoid arthritis for 40 years.

5. What do you think sets Lancaster County apart from other places?

It’s always been a community that has come together when the chips are down.