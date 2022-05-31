Each Tuesday, we highlight an individual letter-to-the-editor writer. Each writer is asked the same five questions. The aim is to add to the understanding of where we’re all coming from and what we might have in common. Featured this week is Joe Heller of New Holland.

What Lancaster County issue most concerns you?

Lancaster County has been a good place for people to live since before the year 1300 A.D. I am concerned that we maintain the conditions needed to maintain that tradition.

What solutions to that issue would you suggest?

The solution I suggest is that we strive to do a better job of loving ourselves and our neighbors.

Why do you write letters to the editor?

I write letters to the editor because it is a good way to reach elected legislators.

What about you would surprise other people?

People may be surprised to know that I used to set trusses and build roofs.

What do you think sets Lancaster County apart from other places?

In Lancaster County, people from many different backgrounds somehow seem able to work together for the common good.