Each Tuesday, we highlight an individual letter-to-the-editor writer. Each writer is asked the same five questions. The aim is to add to the understanding of where we’re all coming from and what we might have in common. Featured this week is Ted Fabianski of Manor Township.

1. What Lancaster County issue most concerns you?

After living on Long Island for 45 years, I looked for a place to live with less traffic congestion and lower taxes. I decided on a move to Lancaster County in 1991. My parents moved here a few years earlier, so I was familiar with Lancaster. But, over the years, I’ve seen traffic here getting much worse. So I’d have to say that the increased traffic congestion is somewhat concerning.

2. What solutions to that issue would you suggest?

I guess that since people have the right to move wherever they choose and because more people have moved here, as I did, there likely isn’t much of a solution. People must just keep their patience when caught in traffic. People tend to move to more desirable places, so perhaps knowing that you live in such a place will make dealing with the traffic a bit less stressful.

3. Why do you write letters to the editor?

I see so much in the media that I disagree with or know to be simply untrue, so I find that writing letters is a good way to give my point of view. It is important that all points of view are permitted in media, so that everyone is able to hear all sides and make up their own minds.

I get upset when I see social media outlets that won’t print certain points of view, usually from conservatives, and when I see newspapers that either fail to report important information that the people certainly should be informed about, or refuse to print opinions that don’t conform to the progressive narrative.

Many of the blocked opinions have since been proven to be true, and their publication could have saved lives or businesses — demonstrating the problem with only certain opinions being aired or considered.

What I consider to be obvious left-wing bias in most of today’s media can only be offset by conservatives being given an equal opportunity to give their views and concerns. Conservative views, unfortunately, often get blocked. It happens much too often. So I write letters.

4. What about you would surprise other people?

I love fishing. Anywhere, any time. And I’m an avid nature lover. I can sit for hours at a stream, river, bay or on an ocean beach with a line in the water just looking around and enjoying the beauty of the world our Lord has given us.

5. What do you think sets Lancaster County apart from other places?

If I just drive around, away from the traffic, I can find some of the most beautifully maintained and crop-sculptured farms I’ve ever seen. I give a lot of credit to the hardworking farmers who do so much to feed us. Seeing the Amish farms or occasional buggy on the road is something unique that also sets Lancaster apart.