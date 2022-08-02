Each Tuesday, we highlight an individual letter-to-the-editor writer. Each writer is asked the same five questions. The aim is to add to the understanding of where we’re all coming from and what we might have in common. Featured this week is Tim Mackey of Lancaster.

1. What Lancaster County issue most concerns you?

I am a firm believer in the premise that all politics are local. So, in that spirit, I feel that the issue of gun violence is one that not only wreaks havoc on other cities and towns, but also exists here in Lancaster. Those who live in Lancaster need to confront it. We have had mayors who have tried to be proactive by passing ordinances meant to protect citizens, only to be threatened with lawsuits they cannot afford to litigate. The ordinance I am referring to involved the requirement to inform law enforcement if a gun was lost or stolen. This was a very mild, commonsense law that could have allowed law enforcement to locate the stolen or lost gun and kept it out of the wrong hands.

2. What solutions to that issue would you suggest?

The solution to this issue, in my opinion, is electing people to Congress who are willing to put their elected seats on the line to pass legislation that truly moves us in a direction of greater security. The first step: Outlaw the private ownership of semi-automatic weapons that were designed and created for — and only for — the military.

3. Why do you write letters to the editor?

Writing letters to the editor is a form of therapy for me. It is an outlet for my thoughts and concerns that I wish to share with the greater public. Many times, I hope to read a response to my thoughts, and I wonder if others feel as I do. Of course, that can also set you up for criticism from those who vehemently disagree with your thoughts.

4. What about you would surprise other people?

Many people would be surprised to know that I am a preacher’s kid. My dad graduated from the Lancaster Theological Seminary in the 1930s. My brothers, sister and I grew up in the church and were taught theology tempered with intelligence. Dinner conversations were wild!

5. What do you think sets Lancaster County apart from other places?

Lancaster is an incredible place to live. Someone once said to me that “in Lancaster we are the last to know there is a recession and the first to recover.” This speaks to the work ethic that always has existed in Lancaster. Another facet of this great community is its welcoming arms to immigrants and the wonderful gifts they have graced us with over the years. As an educator retired from the School District of Lancaster, I saw firsthand the blessing of a diverse student body and how this enriched us all, from students to teachers.