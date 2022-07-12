Each Tuesday, we highlight an individual letter-to-the-editor writer. Each writer is asked the same five questions. The aim is to add to the understanding of where we’re all coming from and what we might have in common. Featured this week is Terry W. Blue of Manor Township.

1. What Lancaster County issue most concerns you?

I think the dedication I see among many here to remain comfortable living in the past, rather than looking ahead to make improvements in our lives together, is a concern for us here. Too many seem willing to accept what always has been done and those who are the leaders in pushing for that, especially certain politicians who seek to grow their power more than to build our common future. This is less so the case in some parts of the county, but it seems to be a driving force in most areas.

The City of Lancaster clearly is the best among the middle-sized cities in the commonwealth. It has built upon its history and has adjusted slowly, but successfully, to changes in its population. Economic growth and opportunity for most citizens have been the result. That sense in the city seems to be expanding into some of the surrounding areas. I hope it can continue to do so.

2. What solutions to that issue would you suggest?

Lancaster County residents can continue such growth and opportunity by fostering their creativity and effort, while thinking their way carefully through the issues that confront us. No answer to an issue should routinely be a quick and easy one. Real problems require honest and deep thought among all who should be involved in coming up with answers. Virtually all of us are capable of such a process, but we must be willing to talk and work together in an open, realist and thorough manner. We must be willing to adjust our thinking when that seems to be the best choice. Only then, can we work together for everyone’s good. To do that, we must elect political leaders who share such a view.

3. Why do you write letters to the editor, and what shapes your thinking?

My professional life began as a junior high school (and occasional high school) social studies teacher. My goal and mission were to do more for my students than just to have them memorize history. We analyzed the problems we encountered in the many related social science areas in order to understand why some plans worked while others failed. I wanted my students to be capable of clear and responsible thinking.

When I later earned my Ph.D. and became a college teacher, education professor and administrator, I continued such an approach. It was not my job to tell my education students what to do at every moment. My job was to help them learn how to do so on their own, consistently and well, in order to help their students grow and improve throughout their lives.

As a social studies devotee, I obviously have spent much time in my life reading, listening and watching what has been going on around me. My retirement a dozen years ago has allowed me to spend even more time on that effort. Multiple newspapers, news shows, books and what seems to be an infinite number of media and email connections have filled each of my days. I try to get material from all sides of any issue and not just the ones I’m inclined to agree with initially.

I write letters to the editor to try to share some of that information. I enjoy reading what others think about the same and other issues, and it inspires me to write again.

4. What about you would surprise other people?

I hope it surprises other people when they find they can talk with me about almost any subject, and we can carry out that conversation without insulting or offending one another. We can work to build understanding and even some agreement. I hope it doesn’t surprise many people that they can do this with most others.

5. What do you think sets Lancaster County apart from other places?

As I mentioned above, I think Lancaster is at the top of the heap when compared to other cities in Pennsylvania of similar size. The downtown is vibrant and growing. Surrounding suburban and rural areas are changing but are mostly consistent in offering charming, comfortable and interesting opportunities. I love to look out the windows of my house and see the river, barns and farm fields. I don’t mind pulling off to the side of the road to let large farm machinery pass. It is not hard to smile in Lancaster County.