Each Tuesday, we highlight an individual letter-to-the-editor writer. Each writer is asked the same five questions. The aim is to add to the understanding of where we’re all coming from and what we might have in common. Featured this week is Anita Ruff of East Hempfield Township.

1) What Lancaster County issue most concerns you?

I had planned on addressing politics (and politicians) but, after much thought, I decided to not go the route I usually take. I strongly believe that each individual is entitled to his or her personal views. What has been continuously occurring is that people no longer listen. They believe that only their opinion counts; many do not believe that Donald Trump — I cannot call him a president, due to the fact that he was never, in my opinion, presidential — was wrong in his views and behaviors.

Instead, I would like to briefly address education, especially in the School District of Lancaster. The district is in need of more educational funding. Focusing on parental involvement, teacher involvement and early childhood education helps to improve education.

What is also needed is for Lancaster city to get more funding for building positive living communities and decreasing poverty. This can only be done if more education funding is given. This will help to improve students’ performance in school.

The city schools greatly depend on government funding to function. Still, they are known to receive unfair and inadequate levels of funding. The suburban school districts have problems as well, but those problems are nothing compared to the School District of Lancaster’s challenges. The city schools do not have enough resources to meet the needs of many students.

I realize that this issue is statewide. State education funding does not do justice to the city schools.

Education must be prioritized. The more people are aware, the better their understanding of cultures and the stronger the community becomes.

The School District of Lancaster’s redrawing of school boundaries is long overdue, and hopefully it will balance the enrollments at the schools. However, it is also going to change the makeup of some schools. Yes, the schools need to be balanced in numbers, but multicultural student bodies are a must.

2) What solutions to that issue would you suggest?

Some of the School District of Lancaster’s needs are for more staffing and more equality among the schools. Money must be put into resources that will have an impact on both the staff and student population.

As a former school principal, I am aware of the issues. This generation of teachers and administrators must provide more education on the LGBTQ community. This is still fairly new territory for them, and it needs to be understood and supported. We have too many students who are stressed and depressed. More training in this area will help. But we must also have a stronger understanding of the views of students in 2022. It will always remain important for school administrators to be very knowledgeable and continuously stay current on changes in educational philosophy.

3) Why do you write letters to the editor?

I was raised in a family who believed in freedom of expression and acceptance of all races and nationalities. Having moved here from Connecticut, many of my opinions were influenced not only by my home and community, but also by the closeness to New York City and Boston.

I needed to be heard and to stand against what I believe is biased, racist or inappropriate. I have difficulty with the smallness of people and those who follow the crowd. I don’t understand how single-minded many communities still are. We are in very difficult times. I worry for my grandchildren’s future.

4) What about you would surprise other people?

Not much. I am pretty much me. My mom once said, “There are two sides to me, a good side, where I will do anything for you, but if you get on my bad side ...”

That’s a bit strong, but somewhat true. I once had a teacher who found me a tad rebellious and told me I would not amount to much. She was so wrong. I have three degrees, all in education. I was an elementary school principal for many years. Before that, I taught children with special needs. I loved my work then and continue to keep in touch with several parents and students, many of whom send me pictures of their children.

But retirement is the next step. In my free time, I play mahjong, read, knit, crochet and do card crafting.

5) What do you think sets Lancaster County apart from other places?

We moved here to be near my daughter and her family. What a place of beauty. Go two minutes out of the city, and the landscape can take your breath away — the farms and gardens, Amish using horses to drive their plows.

Take a ride. It gives you a wonderful moment of peace.