Each Tuesday, we highlight an individual letter-to-the-editor writer. Each writer is asked the same five questions. The aim is to add to the understanding of where we’re all coming from and what we might have in common. Featured this week is Homer Snavely of Cleona, Lebanon County.

1. What Lancaster County issue most concerns you?

Lancaster County is in lockstep with the rest of America, having embraced moral relativism and ecclesiastical lukewarmness, resulting in cultural decadence. The church has failed to prayerfully and effectively confront the issues of the day — the redefining of marriage, gender identity, abortion on demand and the growing influx of Marxism in America. With little exception, the church has become dormant, forsaking the power of Gospel truth that results in transformed lives in spirit-filled believers. In a word, apathy.

2. What solutions to that issue would you suggest?

For citizens to heed the clarion call for America to come together in humble submission before almighty God for the healing of our land.

3. Why do you write letters to the editor?

I’m one lone voice out here hoping to induce a national and spiritual awakening.

4. What about you would surprise other people?

I’ve been writing all my adult life, having written more than 500 opinion pieces in local newspapers over 40 years. In addition, I have written seasonal devotionals and company newsletters. I’m just an ordinary guy who comes from a dysfunctional family. I have found the truth and the truth has set me free (John 8:32).

5. What do you think sets Lancaster County apart from other places?

Simply a great newspaper. Strong Bible belt. And the Amish horse-and-buggies that are a colorful and humorous part of the area.