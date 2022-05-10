Today, we launch a new feature highlighting individual letter-to-the-editor writers; this feature will appear weekly on Tuesdays. Each letter writer will be asked the same five questions. The aim is to add to the understanding of where we’re all coming from and what we might have in common.

We begin with Randy L. Herman, of Manor Township.

What Lancaster County issue most concerns you?

Like most people, I think the issue of rising inflation most concerns me. The price of everything is going up, making it harder to stay afloat. I’m on a fixed income, and these rising prices are having a great effect on my way of life, as I’m sure is the case for the majority of Lancaster County residents.

What solutions to that issue would you suggest?

There are several solutions to this problem, I believe, but the answer is in Washington, D.C., and they do not seem to be doing anything about it. We can start drilling for more oil and gas, and I think that would have a great impact on lowering inflation. Also, we should pursue Medicare fraud, which would greatly reduce the cost of medicine for many people.

Why do you write letters to the editor?

I write letters because I think I have a lot to say. Being in law enforcement for 41 years, I saw a lot of things that I didn’t particularly care for; however, I could not express my opinion for fear of retaliation. Now that I am retired, I can express those opinions, and I receive a lot of compliments on my letters from friends and even strangers. I think a lot of people feel the same way I do, but either are afraid to voice their opinion or just don’t know how to express their opinions in writing.

What about you would surprise other people?

One thing about me that might surprise people is that I enjoy singing karaoke. I’m not very good, but I enjoy it and I’m not worried what others might think of my singing. I’m 65, so I’m going to enjoy life.

What do you think sets Lancaster County apart from other places?

One thing that sets Lancaster County apart from a lot of places is the fact we have so many different law enforcement agencies. A lot of places around the country have countywide agencies. I believe that would be good for Lancaster County, but politics are in the way. The many agencies do work well together, but a countywide agency would improve services and lower costs in my opinion.