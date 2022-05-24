Each Tuesday, we highlight an individual letter-to-the-editor writer. Perhaps not surprisingly — given his background as a philosophy and religion professor who taught at Elizabethtown College and elsewhere — Eugene Clemens wrote his own questions and answered them. We enjoyed the results, and hope you will, too.

As a letter writer, I do not regard my position to be that of a partisan advocate, so much as a social commentator. To be sure, I have my biases and predilection, but they have come from an extended lifelong inquiry and a persistent critical attitude.

As a professor of philosophy, that has been my training and that permeates my writing. Nothing perturbs me more than groundless opinion or irrational conclusions. Insincerity and malice have no place in the arena of public discourse. I prefer to spend my generosity of spirit more on amiable erroneous thought, than on tendentious rhetoric. I do not consider it to be unreasonable to expect some standards of logic and evidence.

My chosen style is to provoke thought more than to dictate an answer. To raise the question as much as reinforce conventional assumptions. Consequently, often the writing seems obscure and mystifying, relying on ambiguous hints and elusive analogies. With a bit of slyness, I find purpose in hiding insight in subtle reference. Thereby, all the more, understanding avoids claims of certainty. Understanding can be meaningful and usable, although always arbitrary. As a teacher for many years, nothing pleased me more than to have a student say, “What, I never thought about it that way.” Common unexamined thought puts the inquiring mind to sleep. Flipping the question can awaken the slumbering mind.

With this being said, it is only fair to lay out in four questions what values and influences direct my commentary:

What are my value assumptions?

We have more in common than our differences show. It is more fulfilling to give than to possess. Conscience permits diversity, survival requires unity.

What have been the major influences in my life?

The teachings of Jesus and world religions. Voices of conscience: Dietrich Bonhoeffer, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., Pete Seeger. An unending belief in the democratic society.

What purpose do I see to my writing?

Clarify thinking beyond empty rhetoric. Encourage independent, humane thinking. Challenge misconceptions that divide and harm people.

What are my principal political concerns?

The partisan rancor and division. The disparity in wealth, power and justice. The perilous state of the environment.

I commend LNP | LancasterOnline for its contribution to serious political expression. I feel empowered and privileged to be a part of the exchange of thought. Free speech is essential to an independent press and the preservation of a democratic society.