Each Tuesday, we highlight an individual letter-to-the-editor writer. Each writer is asked the same five questions. The aim is to add to the understanding of where we’re all coming from and what we might have in common. Featured this week is Mimi Shapiro of Lancaster.

1. What Lancaster County issue most concerns you?

I am glad that there is a letter-writing limit, because I could write a letter to the editor every day. I worry about the increasing authoritarianism of the local Republican Party — local Republicans seem to want total control, and they found a way to make voting more difficult by removing the county’s only ballot drop box. This is not just one thing, but connected to everything else going on in America. They seem to want to return to a 1950s that did not exist. They seem to be really afraid of change, when they will not be in power and not sure how their party will fit with a vision of the new times that we are moving toward.

2. What solutions to that issue would you suggest?

I am extremely worried about democracy. The Republicans don’t seem willing to tell the truth or worse yet, are telling outright lies. I find it impossible to understand how they got elected on the very same ballot where they believe votes were stolen from Donald Trump. Everything is based on fear and negativity, and this is not good for progress locally and it just makes no sense.

In our city, I am concerned about a lack of affordable housing. There must be a cultural empathy that includes every part of society, and finds ways to integrate different peoples into the varied neighborhoods. Building affordable housing must be included in every new development, taking into account the architectural principles of balance, proportion, scale and unity for these new developments as they take shape. These principles work together to create visually appealing and functional designs that make sense to users. I am pretty certain it will not change property values, as Lancaster is very desirable.

These discussions are an important part of the process. As Mayor Danene Sorace said of affordable housing construction planned for the city’s Chestnut Hill neighborhood, it’s “the role of city government to move the process forward” for the long-term benefit of all the residents. We are on the cusp of a new era of city living in Lancaster and in cities all over America.

3. Why do you write letters to the editor?

I love living here. I believe democracy needs everyone to participate, to add their voice and letters to the newspaper do that. Discussions are important, as a way to build consensus for anything and to connect me to a larger forum in the Lancaster community.

4. What about you would surprise other people?

I am a collage artist and a poet, who has exhibited my art all over the world. I think being creative is a way to help keep our planet spinning. Ideas are important; having an open mind is also — this is another way to continue learning all throughout life.

5. What do you think sets Lancaster County apart from other places?

Not many people know this little secret: Lancaster is the most European city on the East Coast. The architecture is beautiful — amazing old buildings filled with important local history. Central Market is a tremendous resource of locally grown foods, with vendors who become friends. It is easy to travel by train to Philly, New York City or to the airport to fly away even farther away. I love going to Zoetropolis for dinner, a movie or music. Cocina Mexicana, where the cuisine is delicious, inspires me to dream of Oaxaca, Mexico, another of my favorite places. The roof at Tellus360 offers ethnic foods, plus an amazing view of the city. The new Southern Market brings people together for foods from all over the world. I go to Curio Gallery & Creative Supply for art supplies and DogStar for books. Plus, just a few miles outside of the city, there is beautiful rolling farmland. I could go on and on.