Each Tuesday, we highlight an individual letter-to-the-editor writer. Each writer is asked the same five questions. The aim is to add to the understanding of where we’re all coming from and what we might have in common. Featured this week is Harold A. Penner of Akron.

1. What Lancaster County issue most concerns you?

Lancaster County residents do not seem to be aware of how much we are impoverished by misdirected national budget priorities. According to the National Priorities Project, the U.S. military budget in 2021 was $740 billion. Of that, taxpayers in Lancaster County paid $952 million, according to that organization’s calculations. Since most threats to U.S. national security are not military in nature, instead of underwriting a bloated Pentagon budget, in Lancaster County alone our federal taxes could, for one year:

— Underwrite 5,521 clean energy jobs.

— Build 95,005 public housing units.

— Support 9,796 elementary school teachers.

— Deploy 7,066 registered nurses.

— Provide Veterans Affairs medical care for 73,659 military veterans.

The list goes on!

2. What solutions to that issue would you suggest?

According to the War Resisters League, 48% of our 2022 federal tax money underwrites both present and past military expenditures. That portion is $1,704 billion. The unpaid amounts accumulate in our national debt to be paid by our unborn children and grandchildren.

Spread the word: War is not the answer! Support war tax redirection, so that war tax resisters can direct their tax money to programs that will benefit our own communities.

3. Why do you write letters to the editor?

My letters to the editor aim to provide readers with information they can understand and use in their efforts to help shape a federal budget that prioritizes peace-building, sustainability, economic security and shared prosperity for the world’s population, including those of us who live in Lancaster County.

4. What about you would surprise other people?

That I remember getting electricity and the first tractor on the dairy farm where I grew up in Nebraska (go, Cornhuskers!). Also, I am part of an international family and was incarcerated in Puerto Rico for 20 days in 2001 for protesting the U.S. Navy’s use of the inhabited island of Vieques for bombing practice (the Navy officially ceased those bombing exercises in 2003).

5. What do you think sets Lancaster County apart from other places?

When I first came to Lancaster County more than 50 years ago, I was impressed with the combination of urban and rural living that it provides. It’s great to be able to enjoy open spaces, watch the corn grow, be in “Amish country” and relish the produce of the local farm markets and yet have relatively easy access to the resources of nearby urban centers like Philadelphia, New York, Baltimore and Washington, D.C.

The wide variety of cultures present in Lancaster County are interesting, engaging and enjoyable. While this is comparatively a wealthy area, the growing disparity between rich and poor, both locally and internationally — coupled with the emerging worldwide ravages of the climate crisis and the threat of nuclear war — inspire many of my letters. Yet, I appreciate that, for the most part, systems continue to work for the residents of Lancaster County. While more conservative than I would like, I value the William Penn-like religious tolerance, open-mindedness and appreciation for progressive ideas that continue to exist in Lancaster County.