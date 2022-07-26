Each Tuesday, we highlight an individual letter-to-the-editor writer. Each writer is asked the same five questions. The aim is to add to the understanding of where we’re all coming from and what we might have in common. Featured this week is John K. Stoner of Akron.

What Lancaster County issue most concerns you?

The issue in Lancaster County that concerns me most is our failure to be creative global citizens.

We’ve allowed the propaganda and groupthink of racism, nationalism, exceptionalism, religious dogmas and militarism to trump our membership in the community of all living beings for way too long. We may be over the brink already, but one thing is sure: If we don’t turn back, it will not be nice. War (“conventional” or nuclear) and climate catastrophe vie to be the first to assure our demise.

The delusion that we are separate from others whom we designate as unworthy or enemy might be survived for a while, but life by delusion is not a sustainable plan in a system of totally interconnected things. The harm we intend toward others first depraves, then destroys us. That’s the way it works. Thinking, wishing or hoping it works another way is lethal. The evidence for this is pretty straightforward: Every depredation of nature has been followed by a bigger one, and the same goes with war. It does not make our species look bright to say we cannot see or understand this.

What solutions to that issue would you suggest?

Solutions lie in the direction of good-faith conversations and shared projects to solve problems. A good-faith conversation is one in which all participants are ready to change their minds according to the new information they receive. This approach is honest about the limitations of the truth each of us already has and the necessity of receiving truth from others, including especially those with whom we disagree. It is a process of persuasion. Why is it so much more hopeful relating to people who are trying to persuade me than to people who are trying to kill me?

Shared projects are things we can do together to solve problems we share together, like how to clothe, feed and shelter people, and love children into maturity. We should prohibit methods of any kind that kill other people, including children — as in, “Thou shalt not kill.” Love wins.

Why do you write letters to the editor?

I write letters because I’m part of this community and I want to be in dialogue with others. I read letters hoping to get information that helps me change my mind and get to a better place. I am altruistic enough to hope to help others do the same and to help us all rebuild our connection to nature.

What about you would surprise other people?

I’m not a vegetarian and I own guns for hunting as well as knives and forks for eating. Being at one with the way our planet works means accepting that life and death are both essential parts of the ongoing cycle. All that I eat has been alive. I am grateful for what lived and now gives me life, including some of the dust of my human ancestors.

What do you think sets Lancaster County apart from other places?

Lancaster County is set apart (but not in any absolute or exceptional way) by its habitable environment. It is a wonderfully livable place, enhanced by cooperative organizations such as LNP | LancasterOnline, schools and service clubs. I think it will not stay that way without many good-faith conversations and shared projects to solve problems that affect the whole planet.