Many of us have been saying that we have never seen this much anger, frustration and mean-spiritedness, and we wonder if life will ever return to “normal” — a normal in which people can talk civilly to each other and work together for the common good of our democracy.

This was the topic of conversation during my recent lunch with retired Republican state Sen. Patricia Vance and Silver Spring Township Supervisor Nancy Konhaus Griffie, who’s also a Republican. Although we are registered in different political parties, we had no problem talking together about the current dangers to public education, to women’s choice and freedom, to our grandchildren’s freedom to read and learn, and to the loss of civility and truth in politics. We wondered how things got so divided and hostile.

If we think back to our recent history, we are reminded of how we have been duped, how we have bought into lies and conspiracy theories, and how fearful we have been. Remember building bomb shelters? Remember thinking immigrants were a threat to us, rather than a resource?

Think of U.S. Sen. Joseph McCarthy’s 1950s communist scare and the red-baiting that made us distrustful and fearful of one another. Although McCarthy’s big lie was eventually discredited, many people suffered from false accusations of communism and socialism. The John Birch (anti-communist) Society exists to this day, and politicians still rail about socialism when programs are proposed to help suffering families or to create a more equal and just society.

Presidents and politicians — remember Richard Nixon and Barry Goldwater? — kept anti-communist paranoia going and profited from it, while a flood of radicals were brought into their party. Nixon, Ronald Reagan and George Wallace exploited white backlash to the civil rights movement, inviting white supremacists who opposed integration into the fold. And the Christian right added hatred of LGBTQ people to the toxic mix.

Flash-forward to the 21st century, and we saw the hate-filled backlash against a Black president and policies to expand affordable health care, which the tea party called Marxist, elitist and a threat to freedom. Anxiety, extremism, prejudice, paranoia, hatred and rage are fueled and exploited by politicians, but sometimes voters beat back the cynicism.

Sometimes we begin to think for ourselves, trust ourselves and each other, and grow as a community. We think back to the origins of our relatively young democracy and consider the values of equality, justice, freedom and opportunity that have been a light to the world. And we use our voices to speak the truth.

Last spring, another woman and I got together with a terrific group of community members to begin a letter writers club. Our purpose was to tell the truth, call out lies and propaganda, and defend our democracy. More than 40 thoughtful and committed people joined with us, encouraging others to use their voices to speak truth to lies and to call out those who tramp on our Constitution and attack our democracy.

In spite of the continued lies about election fraud, in spite of violent attacks on our democracy, and in spite of the hateful rhetoric that pollutes the air we breathe, we know we have a democratic, free and fair election process that other countries yearn for. But we also know we have to continually defend our democracy from those who favor autocratic rule and power for their own selfish purposes.

Together, we can speak the truth, look carefully at our political candidates, and measure them through the lens of democracy, justice, honesty and the common good. Most importantly, we can vote for those candidates who share our democratic values, reject lies and conspiracy theories, and seek to serve all of their constituents, rather than bowing to violent fringe groups.

We can do this — together. The time is now to choose democracy, not autocracy or insurrection; to choose truth, not lies; and to build together a society of equality and freedom that we all deserve.

Let’s make America kind again. And let’s vote like our democracy depends on us. Because it does.

Jill Sunday Bartoli is a resident of Carlisle, Cumberland County. She taught at Elizabethtown College for 20 years.