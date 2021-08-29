The main and most effective way to contain the COVID-19 pandemic is found in one word: vaccination. It appears that many people do not like easy and unambiguous answers. History has the answer but too many Americans have chosen to complicate the vaccination decision process.

How in the world did vaccination become political? How did it become liberal or conservative? How did it become so controversial that the debates split families, communities, and people of every ethnic and racial group?

As I wrote in a previous column, I am a conservative, but I do not see vaccination as a conservative or liberal issue. My support for vaccination is based upon a lifetime of education and employment related to health care. Pharmacy, hospital administration and economics were my majors through to a doctoral degree. My first full-time professional position was as a commissioned officer in the United States Public Health Service.

So it worries me that we have lost sight of, and the memory of, our successes in virtually eliminating many life-ending and debilitating diseases. Those successes were founded upon the almost total public acceptance of vaccinations and a willingness to be vaccinated.

The diseases we vanquished include measles, diphtheria, pertussis, chickenpox and polio. Many people alive today can tell of ravages to families as family members — too often children — succumbed to these diseases before the development of the vaccines that prevent them.

I wonder how many of our Lancaster County elders have distant memories of political, philosophical and emotional debates over the willingness to vaccinate our children and elders with life-protecting vaccines. Except for medical and religious objections, I can remember no broad community vaccination debates in my 87 years. In fact, I fondly remember the community reaction to the oral polio vaccine developed by Albert Sabin (it replaced the earlier vaccine, administered by injection, which had been developed by Jonas Salk). As a licensed pharmacist, I was pleased to be a part of the medical team conducting polio vaccination clinics throughout my community in the early 1960s.

The end result of the eradication of these many diseases can be seen daily in the lives of our family members, friends, co-workers and fellow citizens. Many of these people would have been deprived of life if it were not for vaccines. The presence of these people in our lives is living proof of the effectiveness of vaccinations.

Without even thinking about it, our own lives have been nourished and supported by people who, in another time, would have never lived to become a part of our lives. Why can we not view the COVID-19 vaccines through this prism?

The vaccines

Let me suggest that we have made COVID-19 vaccination a far too complicated issue. We have bundled together medical science, public health, freedom of choice, politics and even economics. Mask debates, business shutdowns, credit-seeking politicians and multiple other complications combine to take our eyes off the simple solution to the biggest piece of the COVID-19 pandemic: vaccination, hopefully resulting in herd immunity. Widespread vaccination is how we solved similar health crises in the past. Why can’t we do it with COVID-19?

Let us make it simple. If our primary goal is to eliminate the disease by herd immunity, let us focus on vaccinations. In deciding to become vaccinated, we need to ask only two questions. First, are the COVID-19 vaccines effective? And second, are they safe? That is all.

According to an analysis on the Yale Medicine website, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine — the first to receive full (rather than emergency use) approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration — has 91.3% efficacy against COVID-19 through up to six months after the second dose, according to its manufacturer. It has been found to be 100% effective in preventing severe disease as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and 95.3% effective in preventing severe disease as defined by the FDA.

“In August, the CDC also published studies that showed mRNA vaccine protection against infection may be waning, although the vaccines were still highly effective against hospitalization,” the Yale Medicine website noted.

This is why the Biden administration has recommended Pfizer and Moderna booster shots for certain immunocompromised people. A recommendation that senior citizens and others also get booster shots will need to get FDA approval.

“Moderna’s vaccine was authorized for emergency use in the U.S. last December, about a week after the Pfizer vaccine,” the Yale Medicine website notes. “Moderna uses the same mRNA technology as Pfizer and has a similarly high efficacy at preventing symptomatic disease.”

The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine has a 72% overall efficacy and 86% efficacy against severe disease in the U.S., according to analyses posted by the FDA in February, the Yale Medicine website notes.

Be a vaccinated citizen

According to the CDC, more than 365 million vaccine doses had been administered in the U.S. as of Friday morning. These vaccines are safe.

For the doubters, this is all you need to know to conclude that you should be a vaccinated citizen, doing your part to keep family and community members healthy and, most importantly, alive. Isn’t this a goal worthy of our enthusiastic participation?

Let us add COVID-19 to the heap of vaccine successes. Future generations will thank us.

While we flock to the vaccine clinics, we can observe the few other precautions — mask-wearing and social distancing — that can help to limit the spread of the disease, especially with the highly transmissible delta variant causing mostly unvaccinated people to be hospitalized.

According to a report published by the CDC last week, a July study of Los Angeles, California, public health records found that unvaccinated people had five times more COVID-19 infections than fully vaccinated people, and had 29 times more COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Keep it simple. Vaccines work. Our parents, grandparents and history tell us so.

Stuart Wesbury, a professor emeritus in Arizona State University’s School of Health Administration and Policy, is a resident of Willow Street. He has a Ph.D. in economics and business administration. He is a former community member of the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board.