I always love visiting classrooms. Students are excited to have a visitor, and most of the time, they’re excited to show off what they know about government and how it works. The hands shoot up if I ask, “What are the two chambers of our Legislature?” or “Can anyone tell me the three branches of government?”
You would be impressed at how many very young students know these answers. Elementary school-age kids can rattle off the powers of the executive branch, the legislative branch and how U.S. Supreme Court justices are vetted by Congress before taking the bench.
Of course, that’s when I tell them we do things a little differently in Pennsylvania. Yes, our children and grandchildren know all about voting in elections (most are happy to tell you exactly which candidates Mom and Dad like best), but most students are downright confused when I explain that the judges in our highest courts are elected by the public just like members of the legislative branch.
Pennsylvania is one of just eight states that elect state Supreme Court justices in partisan elections, and while even fifth graders can rattle off the candidates already running for president, you would be hard-pressed to find even the most interested voter who could remember any of the candidates for statewide judges.
An election does nothing to ensure that the most qualified and fair judges rise up through the ranks. Judicial election results prove time and time again that the candidate who spends the most money is the one who is elected, and you don’t have to be out of elementary school to feel uneasy about our state’s highest court being bought by whoever throws the most successful fundraising parties.
A judge by the very nature of the job title needs to be free from political influence. The residents of Pennsylvania expect the courts to be filled by members of the bar with the highest qualifications, not those with the best political skills. Campaigning, party affiliation and fundraising leave judges with too many outside influences, and even the perception that a judge is taking direction from something (or someone) other than the rule of law can be detrimental to his or her positions.
A merit-based system ensures what the public already expects: a court free from outside influence, where every court decision is rooted in the law. Merit selection would focus on qualifications, such as legal experience, reputation for ethical behavior, honesty, fairness and good temperament. Judges could no longer be chosen according to their ballot position, campaign fundraising abilities or other irrelevant factors.
In an age in which partisan politics dominate the headlines, the courts should work beyond those divisions, and getting politics out of the courts is not a party-line issue. Merit selection transcends party lines and geographical divides and pursues just one, clear goal: placing the most qualified and competent jurists in the courtroom.
Pennsylvania Rep. Bryan Cutler, a Republican from Peach Bottom, is the state House majority leader.