On my way home a few weeks ago, I passed a neighbor who was out in her garden. She seems to spend most of her time in her house, yet she always wears makeup. “Hi Frances!” she cooed. “How are you?”
“Good, how are you?” I muttered and kept walking, even though I felt a little guilty, because she seemed a little lonely. Then I wondered why she wears so much makeup if she’s not going out. Is it because it makes her happy, or because it makes her husband happy? Does she wear it because she likes to feel pretty, or out of some patriarchal idea of subservience? And even if the choice to wear makeup is entirely her own, was she influenced by antiquated beauty standards? Does she really have agency?
Then again, if she’s content with her choices does it matter what her motivations are?
Such questions are raised in 21st-century feminism. One of feminism’s greatest flaws is that often self-described “woke” feminists denigrate other women for their appearance. Women who dress modestly are told they should let loose more, and women who prefer risque attire are told they’re dressing that way to please men. It’s the promiscuous or prudish paradigm, echoed throughout society, even in supposedly accepting circles.
According to a study by the Renfrew Center Foundation, 20% of women and girls ages 8-18 who wear makeup experience a decrease in self-esteem and a feeling of vulnerability when they don’t wear it. Many argue that women who wear makeup have been indoctrinated by the patriarchy.
But makeup-shaming is just as toxic and pervasive as shaming women for not wearing makeup. A popular joke states that you should take a girl swimming on the first date to see what she looks like once her makeup washes off. Maybe the men who make these sexist, demeaning jokes envy the freedom women have to experiment with cosmetics without their sexual identities being labeled.
Girls and women have responded to makeup-shaming by posting selfies on social media in which half of their face is made up and half is not to demonstrate that for them, wearing makeup isn’t a manifestation of insecurity. It’s just fun. It’s an art form. It’s an exploration of identity.
Makeup should and can be about creativity, not objectification. In the words of blogger Michelle Elman, “Body-positive women wear makeup all the time. The difference is that (they) aren’t reliant on wearing it.”
So if you wear makeup solely to please the men around you, if your self-worth depends on it, then you’re complicit in patriarchy. But women and girls bear so many burdens every day that this shouldn’t have to be one. If we reclaim makeup and resist the stigma surrounding it, lifting up both women who wear it and women who don’t, we’re not succumbing to patriarchy — we’re fighting it.
Frances Brogan is in the ninth grade at J.P. McCaskey High School. She is the community editor of Vidette, the school’s student newspaper.