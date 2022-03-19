As Vladimir Putin began his brutal invasion of Ukraine, alarm bells went off in the West. A new Cold War was emerging, more complex and challenging than before. China, Russia and Iran had shown their teeth for some time. However, this Cold War II has taken on a deadly cast with the Ukrainian devastation and horror before our eyes. What can we learn from the 45 years of the original Cold War struggle? A great deal, I believe.

The Harry Truman administration learned from its early mistakes and successfully constructed the architecture to pursue the Cold War. The Korean War, a signature moment, contains lessons for the war now happening in Ukraine.

Lesson one: Do not tell your enemy what you will not do. In June 1950, with Josef Stalin’s blessing and support, North Korea launched a military invasion of South Korea. Previously, Secretary of State Dean Acheson and Gen. Douglas MacArthur, the Army commander in Japan, had signaled publicly that South Korea was not within the American defense perimeter. American occupation forces had left South Korea early in 1950, and Congress had delayed military aid. Just as President Joe Biden assured Putin that the U.S. would not put troops in Ukraine, the Truman administration publicly declared what we would not do. Both presidents rued the day.

Lesson two: Separating vital interests from peripheral interests is inordinately complex. Truman’s decision to intervene in support of South Korea, supported by all of his senior advisers, reflected an immediate realization of that complexity. Leaving certain allies in limbo, such as South Korea, yet protecting others with binding treaties, is a line not drawn in the sand but water.

American credibility and its willingness to defend vital interests in Japan and NATO were at stake in Korea. Abandoning one ally, no matter the legal understanding, unnerves the others. Truman and Acheson understood that immediately and considered a failure in Korea unthinkable. Should Ukraine not receive continuous support from the United States, United Kingdom, France and Germany, how would the new Eastern European NATO members regard the sturdiness of that alliance? Such economic and military assistance must be sustained and effective, as it was in Korea.

Lesson three: Bring as many allies into the fight as possible. Acheson persuaded Truman to ask for a U.N. Security Council resolution to demand a North Korean withdrawal and summon U.N. members to aid the South Korean defense. With the Soviets having walked out of the Security Council over the refusal to seat Communist China, the U.N. was able to comply.

It was more than a paper commitment. Numerous nations contributed military and non-combatant support. By August 1950, 9,000 non-American and non-South Korean troops were in Korea, with 27,000 more on the way.

When Poland offered to send MiG fighters to Ukraine, Biden should have found a way to do it. These steps would encourage other allies to do more.

Lesson four: Terroristic bombing takes needless lives and cannot alone win a war. The United States learned this in Korea (and later in Vietnam), and Putin may be learning it now. Truman ordered air and naval forces to help the retreating South Koreans. More important, MacArthur was to lead U.S. troops under his command in Japan into the fight on the ground.

For several months, these measures seemed inadequate. MacArthur’s troops were occupation forces in Japan and not combat-ready. The massive bombing of North Korean cities did little to stop their army, just as the brutal Russian bombing has not ended Ukrainian resistance.

By August 1950, American, South Korean and other allied troops were defending a small perimeter around the port of Pusan.

Lesson five: When a tyrant says he will do something, he often does. MacArthur’s successful invasion of Inchon harbor north of Seoul allowed the allied troops, now reinforced, to break out of the Pusan perimeter and surge north.

Initially, the U.N. and the U.S. had declared that intervention was to protect South Korea’s sovereignty, not unify Korea. MacArthur’s rapid military success gave the Truman administration dreams of unifying Korea. The U.N. General Assembly agreed and endorsed this new war aim.

Caution was overtaken by excessive optimism, and another miscalculation ensued. Mao Zedong had warned through intermediaries that the Chinese forces would intervene if the U.N. forces crossed the 38th parallel. Dismissing that threat, MacArthur, with the Truman administration’s support, continued north and foolishly spread out his troops as they reached the Manchurian border. Chinese troops flooded in, driving the allied forces south of the 38th parallel. Failure to take Mao seriously led to a protracted conflict.

Putin made it clear that he would invade Ukraine if it did not accept his terms of neutrality and disarmament. Forewarned is forearmed. The Biden administration, as did the Truman administration with Mao, did not take Putin at face value. The Biden administration should have given the Ukrainians the level of military support to turn that country into a porcupine for any potential invader.

Lesson six: Fight a war with a clear and limited strategic purpose, understanding its broader significance. In the face of Chinese intervention, MacArthur wanted to expand the war, bomb Chinese bases in Manchuria, blockade the Chinese coast and arm nationalist troops to conduct guerrilla warfare in mainland China.

Acheson saw the war in a broader context, arguing that reopening the Chinese Civil War would shatter the NATO alliance and begin an endless struggle. Truman took Acheson’s advice and eventually dismissed MacArthur, who had publicly challenged the president. The war was limited to the Korean peninsula, and American and South Korean troops fought for two years before an armistice was signed, mainly on American terms.

The United States, NATO and the Ukrainians must wage war within limits, requiring a fine line.

Lesson seven: Prepare the American people for a long struggle, ask them to sacrifice and put steel in their spine. As the Korean War began, the Truman administration understood that America must remobilize, as Acheson had long insisted.

The defense budget tripled from $14 billion to nearly $43 billion, the draft calls doubled, the Navy and Air Force expanded, and additional Army divisions went to Western Europe. Even with the gross national product and personal income a fraction of today's and five years removed from World War II, the American people supported every step.

Our adversaries in Russia are more brutal and reckless; in China they are richer and more calculated; and in Iran they are led by religious extremists. Truman and his successors were steadfast in their struggle, as was the public. Do we have such leadership today? Are the American people as tough and self-sacrificing as those generations? We better be.

Robert J. Bresler is professor emeritus of public policy at Penn State Harrisburg. He lives in East Hempfield Township.