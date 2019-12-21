June 2016: Great Britain supports Brexit in a national referendum. The vote to exit from membership in the European Union was supported by the majority of voting British citizens. The process was known to be complicated, but the Brits had spoken. Unfortunately, the anti-Brexit faction was not happy, and the battles began.
Of interest and contributing to the forthcoming complications was the fact that Scotland and Northern Ireland had both voted to stay in the EU. England and Wales had voted — with overwhelming support from rural areas and small cities — to leave the EU. But as the British Parliament began to debate the separation process, roadblocks were created.
The points of contention included the future of trade with other countries in the European Union, immigration and financial impacts including potentially slowed economic growth, loss of jobs and reduced external investments. Some members of Parliament wanted to void the people’s vote for Brexit. The continued battles resulted in several major defeats for the Conservative Party. Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May resigned and was replaced by Conservative Boris Johnson.
Faced with continued stalemates, Johnson took the step of calling for a national election, hoping to create a Conservative majority in Parliament and allow him to win the necessary support to complete the Brexit process. This is not an unusual step in British politics — it’s the equivalent of “betting the farm” on an expected or hoped-for outcome. Prime Minister Johnson believed that the people were tired of the anti-Brexit forces thwarting the people’s decision made three years ago. So Johnson gave the problem back to the people with the confidence that he would be reelected and be provided with the necessary majority to implement the 2016 Brexit vote.
And his bet paid off. His Conservative Party won resoundingly Dec. 12. The people spoke. Brexit will move forward. Great Britain rejoiced in having its Parliament restored, newly focused and prepared to properly serve its people.
By now, the parallel with the United States and our politics should be clear.
In November 2016, Donald J. Trump was duly elected as the 45th president of the United States. Within hours, even before Trump was inaugurated, the word “impeach” was becoming a mainstay of the Democrats’ lexicon. Our nation’s politics have been sullied and distorted in unbelievable ways.
The U.S. House of Representatives impeached President Trump on Wednesday. The Democratic Party has been turned into the equivalent of a raging mob intent on one thing only — the removal of President Trump from office. Forget serving the people. Dump Trump!
Someday, we will learn how much of a costly national disaster this Democratic impeachment process has been. The coveted right of due process has already been lost, sacrificed to an anonymous whistleblower, secret depositions and the selective release of comments made by a wide variety of politicians, foreign service officers and other government employees. “Guilty” is the verdict and the trial has not even started.
Remember, both the U.S. and Ukrainian presidents have publicly said that there was no quid pro quo in their conversations. Nevertheless, a parade of witnesses offered their assumptions and presumptions, and the case for impeachment was built on hearsay.
The parade moved from collusion with Russia to obstruction to quid pro quo to bribery and now to the formal charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
Meanwhile, our federal government is in virtual lockdown. The nation is waiting for immigration reform, presidential appointment approvals and on and on. Some wholly partisan bills emerge from the House of Representatives from time to time, but all emotional energy and interest in the House are devoted to the effort to dump Trump.
While little to nothing important is happening in Washington, Democratic presidential candidates are scurrying around the country promising all kinds of goodies to the electorate, along with promises to destroy or revise major portions of our private sector and tax the wealthy and entrepreneurs out of existence.
Many Americans have reached the limit of their endurance with the Democrats’ circus. It is time to put up or shut up. The political nonsense must stop.
Great Britain has given us hope. Like Great Britain, we should be ready to let the people decide. And that opportunity is in sight.
For good reason the Democrats are worried about their prospects in November 2020. Their best hope is the track they are on — impeachment — but they are certain to lose when the process moves to the Senate.
It is time to get back to the people’s business, as in Great Britain.
Stuart Wesbury, a professor emeritus in Arizona State University’s School of Health Administration and Policy, is a resident of Willow Street. He has a Ph.D. in economics and business administration. He is a former community member of the LNP Editorial Board.