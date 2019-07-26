There was a time in Harrisburg when the Capitol newsroom was a place buzzing with activity. The four separate office spaces sitting between the House and Senate chambers were full of reporters, photographers and opinion writers representing news outlets from every corner of the state. The reporters would dig into the good, the bad and the ugly of trying to move Pennsylvania forward.

Of course, as the LNP Editorial Board acknowledged in the Tuesday editorial “Spin machine,” coverage of state government has “declined.” The newsroom in the Capitol is a shell of its former self, often empty except for a handful of stalwarts tasked with covering the Legislature, administration, state agencies and boards, row offices, protests, reforms, hearings, bipartisan agreements and — last but not least — the state budget. Social media continues to transform how people consume information. News outlets and elected officials alike are trying to keep up with the changes and share the goal of informing the public.

We often applaud the efforts of The Caucus reporters to hold lawmakers accountable, and every tax dollar deserves to be scrutinized — even those that make up less than 0.03% of our state budget. That is the total cost of the Legislature’s communications department, which was the subject of a multi-month-long project published in The Caucus (a LNP Media Group watchdog publication) this month.

But even with that percentage of funds, members of the Legislature on both sides of the aisle are committed to providing an open view of how lawmakers work. Every committee meeting is livestreamed and unedited, along with every proceeding, comment and vote on the House and Senate floors. Hearings across the state are streamed live online, free of charge to anyone who is interested.

Many members provide weekly emails, social media updates, videos, newsletters and events offering you multiple options to connect, interact and stay informed on what your elected officials are doing on your behalf.

Telephone town halls provide a unique opportunity to speak directly to your elected official from the comfort of your home. In today’s world, full of ever-growing pulls on our personal schedules, I often get the most interesting and inspiring comments and requests in telephone town halls. For example, a single parent may not have the time to drive across the district and sit down for a 90-minute physical town hall, but he or she does join me for telephone town halls to share opinions and concerns.

The media often have no problem touting disputes between Republicans and Democrats, but don’t shine the same light on the accomplishments of our Legislature. As reporters worked for months on tracking 0.03% of the state budget, our Republican-controlled Legislature and Democratic governor agreed on how to spend nearly $34 billion state tax dollars in the newly approved state budget. It included a plan to save $80 million per year in operating a state-based health care exchange under the existing Affordable Care Act. That’s a bipartisan effort that will impact every person who sees a doctor in Pennsylvania.

The coverage in the media on this issue, and many others signed into law this spring, was minimal across many media outlets. Our caucus believes residents are interested in these developments, and our staff strives to inform the public on any and all actions by the Legislature.

The fact is lawmakers in Harrisburg cross the aisle every day to find solutions that work for all residents of the state. In just the first six months of this session, the House has passed more than 250 bills, and the governor has signed 77 bills into law.

That’s the most successful and efficient first six months in the last 30 years, and once again shows how much Republicans and Democrats are accomplishing together. However, that doesn’t fit the narrative of distress and fighting many media outlets wish to push on the public, so it is often left out of the pages and websites we turn to for news.

Our communications staff doesn’t work for lawmakers; it works for constituents. The hard-working men and women, in both chambers and on both sides of the aisle, go to work every day so that you can be as connected as possible to the actions and people elected to represent you. You chose your lawmakers to represent you; you deserve as much contact and information as possible.

Some in the media would prefer that we spend less money on those efforts, and how we spend tax money is something our members scrutinize and examine every day. However, the fact remains the tools we use today allow the public to be more connected to the actions of their elected officials than at any other point in history.

Some critics appear to be asking us to go backwards in the quest for open and transparent government. Our House Republican caucus disagrees and will continue to work to provide you, the public, with an open and honest look at how your Legislature is working to improve the state you call home.

Pennsylvania Rep. Bryan Cutler, a Republican from Peach Bottom, is the state House majority leader. This op-ed was composed with input from his communications staff.