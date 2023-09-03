The discovery of legionella bacteria at the Lancaster County Prison raises some questions.

As LNP | LancasterOnline reported, the bacteria that causes Legionnaires’ disease was found in an additional six locations inside the prison, “a week after prison officials revealed a positive result for legionella in the facility’s medical housing unit.” A person incarcerated in that unit was transferred to a state prison in July and tested positive for Legionnaires’ disease two weeks after leaving Lancaster County Prison.

Flushing the water lines with chlorine, as prison officials are doing, is the right response. But how did legionella bacteria get there in the first place? What can be done to ensure it does not come back? It is important to pinpoint the source of the bacteria.

Legionella bacteria are found naturally in freshwater environments, such as lakes and streams, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but they can become a health concern when humans are exposed via showerheads and faucets, hot tubs, cooling towers, decorative water features, hot water tanks and large, complex plumbing systems.

Legionnaires’ disease is a lung infection that takes its name from an outbreak at a Pennsylvania American Legion convention held at a Philadelphia hotel in July 1976. As the CDC explains, the disease is a severe, sometimes fatal type of pneumonia. Those most at risk of getting sick with Legionnaires' include people 50 years or older, current or former smokers, people with chronic lung disease, or people with weak immune systems or underlying illnesses.

If we really want to make a dent in reducing this country’s number of Legionnaires’ disease cases — which have increased by 500% in the last decade alone — then we must take a comprehensive approach to prevention. We have to do more than just treat the symptoms of the problem and focus our efforts on solving the problem at its root cause. Bailing water in a sinking boat may prevent the craft from sinking, but it won’t stop the water from getting into the boat in the first place.

The Lancaster County Prison is taking steps to disinfect their water pipes and kill the bacteria that is already there, but these actions won’t stop the bacteria from coming back because the source of the problem is not the prison.

The primary way people contract Legionnaires’ disease is from aspiration or inhalation of water containing legionella, which is commonly detected in source water and can establish itself in the biofilms that coat our water distribution and plumbing pipes. Disruptions — such as water main breaks, flooding, maintenance, construction and treatment changes — in our water distribution systems can disrupt those biofilms; this in turn releases the bacteria downstream to points of exposure in our homes, schools, workplaces and other facilities.

One reason why 96% of all Legionnaires’ cases, according to the CDC, are single or sporadic in nature, and not tied to outbreaks, is because these disruptions upstream impact what happens when water reaches our homes. It is also why our remediation focus should be on making sure water is properly treated from the water source to people’s homes.

If water system managers would inform prisons, nursing homes, hospitals and vulnerable members of our population when these disruptions occur, contact with the bacteria could be reduced. Also, more should be done to ensure that water is properly monitored, managed and treated by utilities so bacteria is not entering our plumbing systems.

We must focus on upgrading our water infrastructure, which for much of the country is more than 100 years old. Replacing these aged pipes cannot be done all at once, but we have to start now to incrementally replace them to safeguard the health of our citizens. The Alliance to Prevent Legionnaires’ Disease is actively working to enact policies to promote reasonable and actionable preventive policies in state legislatures across the country.

Legionnaires’ disease is preventable, but we must focus our energies on strategies that are actually effective. We do not want to continue to bail water from the boat. Instead, we need to plug the leak and solve the problem at its source. We must adopt a comprehensive approach to preventing Legionnaires’ disease because if we don’t, the number of cases will only continue to go up. It is time to stop this disease at its source.

Tonya Winders is the executive director of the Alliance to Prevent Legionnaires’ Disease, a nonprofit coalition based in Washington, D.C. (website: preventlegionnaires.org).