The last time I saw David Schuyler, just before the pandemic lockdown commenced in mid-March, he was — despite various physical tribulations — in an ebullient mood.

A recent surgery was, he thought, successful. His sabbatical at Franklin & Marshall College was timely, freeing him from the chore of teaching remotely as the college shut down on-campus instruction. And his latest book on Lancaster history was coming along nicely.

This work by Schuyler — designed as a continuation of and companion to his 2002 book “A City Transformed: Redevelopment, Race, and Suburbanization in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, 1940-1980” — intended to tell a happier story for Lancaster city. Misguided ideas about urban renewal, which had resulted in the gutting of a large swath of downtown Lancaster, were no longer in vogue. Lancaster’s leaders had embraced a new ethic of restoration rather than demolition and had come to terms with the city’s growing ethnic diversity, moving the dial forward toward embracing rather than rejecting racial integration.

Let me be clear about what Lancaster has lost with Schuyler’s untimely passing on July 24. He was, by turns, one of Lancaster city’s most enthusiastic cheerleaders and its most authoritative historian. He developed over time an unmatched expertise on the city’s (and the college’s) built environment.

Anyone who wanted to know how things had gotten done in post-1900 Lancaster turned to him for information and perspective. Anyone who wanted to plan for the future sought his counsel to learn what pitfalls and promise lay ahead by following this or that approach.

Schuyler spent four decades teaching at Franklin & Marshall. The match of professor and college could not have been excelled. His energy flagged in later years, but not his enthusiasm for teaching bright and ambitious undergraduates. Schuyler mentored scores of students, taking special pride in his summer Hackman Fellows, who worked with him on projects that he was pursuing as well as producing worthy scholarship of their own. Nothing pleased Schuyler more than seeing these students move on to challenging graduate programs and meaningful careers in public history, government and academia.

My own connections with Schuyler spanned 35 years. From the beginning of our connection in August 1985, when my wife and I moved to Lancaster, through that final repast and innumerable phone calls and emails over the years, Schuyler shared with me his hopes, plans and work in progress on projects small and large.

His most ambitious work earned him a reputation as one of the nation’s foremost experts on the creation of New York’s Central Park and one of its most sagacious interpreters of art, culture and politics in the Hudson Valley of New York. In his writings, Schuyler even managed to raise scholarly consciousness about a lesser known member of the “Hudson Valley School” of artists — Jervis McEntee. Thanks to Schuyler, McEntee will now be part of ongoing discussions of this popular genre of American painting.

With Schuyler there was no one period of extraordinary energy that produced important scholarly work — it was an ongoing theme in his life. He wrote and edited 10 books and numerous articles, essays and reviews.

His first major work, “The New Urban Landscape: The Redefinition of City Form in Nineteenth-Century America” in 1986, is considered by some scholars to be his greatest achievement. But it was his most recent book, “Embattled River,” about the Hudson River in the 20th and 21st centuries, that earned him special plaudits for opening new vistas relating to historic preservation and Hudson River Valley environmental protection.

Schuyler was genuinely modest about his achievements, but proud of them, too. He was deeply committed to his profession and took special pleasure in supporting and mentoring promising junior scholars in urban studies, much as he mentored his own F&M students.

He was active in the Society for American City and Regional Planning History and served as that organization’s president from 1997 to 1999. His work for historical preservation and, most recently, as a gubernatorial appointee to the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission, enabled Schuyler to carry his scholarly expertise into the public realm to good effect.

Aside from his family, Schuyler cared most about his many friendships, his college and his community. He had much more to contribute both to F&M and to the City of Lancaster, through the publications he planned on completing and the counsel he hoped to share with local activists and officials who were pushing for Lancaster to be the best city it could be.

Though David Schuyler passed from us too soon, his legacy looms large.

Michael J. Birkner is a professor of history at Gettysburg College. From 2014 to 2016, he served as president of the Pennsylvania Historical Association.