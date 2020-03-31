Every time I encountered a crowd, the unwanted eyes cut through me like relentless lasers. Strangers’ eyes caused my throat to dry, hands to tremble and heart to beat uncontrollably against my chest, leaving me breathless, trapped and fearful.

As the lasers penetrated my damaged psyche, the devil sat on my shoulder and tugged at my ear, maliciously whispering, “If you stayed silent, no one can verbally attack you.” But the angel whispered to me as well, assuring me that my words held value. As the devil and the angel continued their fierce debate on my shoulders, I felt attacked. In reality, I was attacking myself.

To cope with my social anxiety and fear of speaking, I allowed myself to hide in all my classes. I remained unnoticed until the day my eighth-grade English teacher insisted I read aloud to the class, subjecting me to the harmful beams of the lasers. I froze. She asked me — the quietest kid in the class — to go to the front of the classroom and speak. My thoughts raced at an uncontrollable speed. Despite my desire to stay rooted at my desk, I painfully walked up to the front, deaf to the angel’s encouragements.

The class watched as I struggled to drag myself into the spotlight. As the lasers pierced deep into my mind, my heart began to pound. I could not do it. I could not read aloud. Yet, when Ms. Smith realized I could not, her response was not to panic.

Over the months that followed, she invested her time and energy to bring me out of a shell that I once thought provided me security. Over time, I evolved from a silent and timid kid into someone unaffected by the piercing lasers. Ms. Smith had untethered my future.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

This meant that I had a platform, a voice I could use to advocate for my passions. With my newfound courage, I began seeking opportunities that would make me listen to the angel who spoke words of wisdom, not the devil who sought to contain me. I currently work for an organization, Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America, as a national and international consultant.

Working as a consultant grants me the opportunity to travel across the United States and the world to speak about the importance of youth leadership. Recently, I addressed senators and professionals on Capitol Hill about the effectiveness of youth advocacy. I also have traveled twice to the United Nations Office at Vienna in Austria, to assist in drafting international policies to involve youth more actively in policy change. But it was not until I traveled to Kenya to train 200 Nairobi youth leaders that I began to reflect on my character development and how I had left behind my timidity to become an advocate for change.

Throughout this journey of self-development and maturation, I have learned that in order to grow and develop as an individual and a leader, I had to learn to trust both myself and others, establishing new bonds and connections. If it were not for Ms. Smith encouraging me to silence my self-doubt and embrace my confidence, I would be a victim of the devil who once weighed so heavily on my shoulder. I would not be talking to mayors, school officials and congressmen about policies that impact lives and communities. I would be deprived of the opportunity to act on this deep passion of mine, to reach across the country and the world, empowering people to overcome the seemingly impossible.

In this way, Ms. Smith was my angel.

Curtis Mark is a first-year student at Franklin & Marshall College.