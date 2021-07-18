“Who is the GOAT?” Whether it’s professional athletes, celebrities or public figures, people love to discuss and argue about who is the “greatest of all time.”

This is not new to our generation. If you grew up in the 1960s, you may remember a certain boxer who answered that question. Muhammad Ali confidently called himself the greatest. He was not ashamed in pointing out all of his superior features.

There’s a funny story (possibly apocryphal) about a time when Ali was sitting on an airplane ready for takeoff. The stewardess kindly asked him to fasten his seat belt but he refused. She asked again, and again he ignored her instruction. After one more plea by the stewardess, Ali looked up and said, “Superman doesn’t need a seat belt.” Without skipping a beat the stewardess replied, “Superman doesn’t need an airplane either.”

There is an innate desire in human beings to be great. As little children, we have the need to be noticed; we want to be captivating, and we feel significant when we’re recognized for our accomplishments. Human nature’s road to greatness sees achievement as the primary goal — at whatever the cost. But Jesus showed a different way. He taught his followers that learning to serve is the pathway to greatness.

The Gospel of Mark records a conversation between Jesus and his disciples as they walked between Galilee and Capernaum. When they arrived at their destination, Jesus asked them, “ ‘What were you arguing about on the road?’ But they kept quiet because on the way they had argued about who was the greatest” (Mark 9:33-34).

Imagine being a disciple in that moment. Up to this point, they have witnessed Jesus performing many miracles, including healing people, restoring sight to blind eyes and raising a little girl from the dead.

They heard him challenge the leaders of the religious establishment and teach huge crowds of people. They saw how he multiplied five loaves and two fish to feed 5,000 people, and how he calmed a storm with the words, “Peace! Be still.” They were with someone who was the greatest of all time. Yet they were arguing about which one of them was the greatest. Jesus took the opportunity to redefine greatness.

“Sitting down, Jesus called the Twelve and said, ‘Anyone who wants to be first must be the very last, and the servant of all’ ” (Mark 9:35). But then he gave them a tangible example that would make his point clear.

“He took a little child whom he placed among them. Taking the child in his arms, he said to them, ‘Whoever welcomes one of these little children in my name welcomes me; and whoever welcomes me does not welcome me but the one who sent me’ ” (Mark 9:36-37).

In the first century, children were generally viewed as second-class citizens. They had no rights. Parents did not take their children to sports activities or dance classes and forced child labor was the norm. Children were not to be seen or heard. Yet Jesus took an individual whom the culture regarded to be the least, placed that little one in his arms and said, when you love this little one, you are loving me. In other words, choosing to serve those who may seem least important is the most important thing. Humility is the pathway to greatness.

Here are two questions to ask ourselves that may be helpful in putting the way of Jesus into practice: Who are the people I see whom other people may overlook? What can I do to serve them?

While we can’t do everything, we can all do something right where we are. There are opportunities to see people and serve them every single day. If you’re not sure where to start, there are great organizations locally to connect you to those who are meeting needs in our community and making an incredible difference.

When I think of this interaction between Jesus and his followers, it reminds me that we can either spend our time arguing about who is the greatest, or we can spend our time seeking those we can serve. Imagine how great our community would be if we simply followed the pathway that Jesus introduced.

Matt Mylin is the lead pastor at Worship Center, a Lancaster church. Email: pastormatt@worshipcenter.org.