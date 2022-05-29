I grew up in Gallup, New Mexico, where I was one of six white kids in my kindergarten class. The majority of my peers were Native American.

I’m now a freshman at Conestoga Valley High School, and the students around me have little knowledge of modern Native American communities. While speaking to one classmate about the tribes in our country, she said, “I had no idea there were still so many of them left!”

It opened my eyes to how many people around me view Native Americans as a people of the past. The manner in which schools teach Native American history makes it seem as though Indigenous people are no longer a part of our society.

Education about Indigenous people in our country is mostly limited to colonialism and westward expansion. We are taught that when colonists first arrived in America, Native Americans were seen as savage enemies or unnamed helpers to the colonists.

The Trail of Tears is the main event we learn about related to Native American history in the 1800s. Though it is an important part of history that still affects Native Americans, most textbooks only cover five impacted tribes out of the many hundreds that existed — and that still exist. The Trail of Tears ended in 1850 and remains one of the last things we learn about Native Americans.

The late 19th century and 20th century saw many historically significant events among Native Americans. A profound example of this — one that has had a far-reaching impact on Native American communities — was the system of boarding schools that Indigenous children were forced to attend.

The former Carlisle Indian Industrial School, the most famous and the first of its kind, is just about an hour from Lancaster. Founded in 1879, it ignited a decadeslong cultural assimilation of Indigenous children. The goal of these schools, created by governments and churches, was to assimilate and erase Indian culture. Schools achieved this by forbidding Native American practices, including having long hair, wearing traditional clothing, observing traditional ceremonies and speaking Native American languages.

These rules were enforced through abuses including physical punishment and malnourishment. According to PBS, the schools worked to “sever” Indigenous people from their heritage. An article from the National Museum of the American Indian also stated that after having been denied the culture of their families and ancestors, “their own traditional religious practices were forcibly replaced with Christianity.”

Boarding schools are just one example of the many ways Americans continued to harm Indigenous people. Over a century of assimilation and violence, entire tribes suffered through generations of historical trauma. Yet these lessons are not adequately taught in today’s schools.

Despite this, Native Americans have remained a strong, empowered people. They deserve to be recognized for their past and present; not as victims but as survivors. How are we as students expected to understand and respect the diversity of this country when our education excludes it?

School curriculums should focus on teaching representative Native American history, so that we can understand and appreciate the people in our present.

Nyomi Longhi is in the ninth grade at Conestoga Valley High School.