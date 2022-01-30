More than ever, research is showing that being happy directly affects our health and lifespan.

Unfortunately, happiness is not something we just wake up with. We can’t buy it. Hoping for it isn’t enough. We have to work for it — or at least be willing to make some changes.

Happiness is the byproduct of a meaningful life. Fortunately, we can make changes to our minds, bodies and environment to help us achieve greater fulfillment.

I think it’s human nature for us to sometimes focus on the negative aspects of situations. We get tired and frustrated, and our glass starts looking half-empty.

While this is a normal part of the human experience, we must acknowledge another truth: Excessive negative thinking is detrimental to our well-being.

It takes grit, resilience and patience to stop those pessimistic thoughts. But we can conquer negative thinking by implementing some specific tactics.

The New York Times devotes a section of its website to guides on “How to Be Happy." It focuses on five areas of our lives: mind, home, relationships, work and money, and lifestyle.

One of the suggestions really resonated with me: Don’t try to stop negative thoughts. It seems counterintuitive at first, but it makes sense. The more you tell yourself not to think about something and just ignore it, the more you end up thinking about it.

The way to conquer negative thinking is to acknowledge it: “I’m obsessing about problems at school.”

Once you acknowledge a negative thought, challenge it. Ask yourself some questions. “Am I basing my worries on reality — or my feelings? Could I be misinterpreting this situation? Would I view this situation differently if it were happening to someone else?”

Challenging our negative thoughts helps us to adapt and overcome.

Additionally, how we choose to fuel and care for our physical bodies correlates with our level of cheerfulness. Research emphasizes that exercise, relaxation and meditation contribute to lower levels of anxiety, depression, and negative moods.

Want to be happier? Prioritize your physical well-being. Science proves that exercise boosts happiness chemicals like serotonin, dopamine and endorphins. Working out — whether strenuously lifting weights or simply taking a 15-minute walk — also promotes sleep. And getting adequate sleep helps us to manage our moods.

But if we really want to ensure our happiness, we have to be intentional about the kinds of people we surround ourselves with.

Relationships are the foundation of the human experience. As The New York Times states on “How to Be Happy:” “Studies consistently show that our own happiness is linked with the happiness of others.”

A study conducted in 1992 found that our brain cells respond similarly whether we perform an action and or just observe someone else doing that same action. The implications of that are enormous.

Seeing someone being happy can set off those same emotions within us. Unfortunately, the reverse is also true. When we witness someone feeling sad, we tend to experience similar feelings of sadness.

If we constantly surround ourselves with negative people, and listen to their negative complaining, we begin to feel negative emotions, too. We need to make sure we’re not allowing negative influences to dictate our emotions and perspectives.

By being more aware of our pessimistic habits — and by gradually making an effort to change them — we might just be able to make ourselves happier than we thought possible.

Michaela Bernek is in the 12th grade at Garden Spot High School.