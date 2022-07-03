Pennsylvania is the second largest producer of natural gas in the nation. Natural gas heats our homes and cooks our food, but it also comes with a cost — a very high cost.

Methane, the main component of natural gas, is a highly potent greenhouse gas that has vastly greater near-term warming potential than carbon dioxide. Consequently, we need strong rules that rein in methane pollution if we are to protect our residents and communities.

Right now, methane is being needlessly released into the atmosphere from tens of thousands of small, leak-prone wells across Pennsylvania. This is a waste of energy and natural resources when too many households are struggling with energy costs, and it is happening because we lack necessary protections to ensure that oil and gas operators repair faulty equipment and plug leaks.

Last fall, the Environmental Protection Agency released proposed safeguards to cut methane and other harmful pollutants from oil and gas operations. This initial proposal is an important step forward and includes key measures, such as phasing out intentionally-polluting equipment.

However, it omitted critical needed actions, such as frequent inspections at the smaller, low-producing wells that make up the vast majority of operating wells in Pennsylvania. It also omitted a needed ban on routine venting and flaring.

The EPA must work quickly to address these omissions in the supplemental proposal that is expected this summer. Anything less is a missed opportunity to solve a massive problem.

Ozone or smog-forming volatile organic compounds, as well as toxic air pollutants, are released alongside methane at oil and gas well sites. This harms our families and communities by contributing to regional air quality problems, even in urban areas outside of development, and exposing those closest to development to chemicals like benzene and toluene.

Pennsylvania already has some of the highest rates of childhood asthma in the nation. It also has high rates of heart disease and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease in adults.

According to the American Lung Association’s State of the Air report, Lancaster County gets a C for ozone or smog, while Philadelphia County gets an F. Ozone pollution can trigger asthma attacks and worsen lung and heart ailments.

Reducing this pollution is also an opportunity to create new, good-paying jobs, including in Lancaster County, where there is a methane mitigation manufacturing hub. These are the good jobs of the future.

Pennsylvania has a critical role to play in reducing methane and air pollution. According to a 2020 analysis, the Environmental Defense Fund concluded that oil- and gas-related methane emissions in the state are over 15 times higher than industry-reported data and total 1.1 million tons per year.

Other research found that many wells in the Marcellus Shale that produce less than a barrel of oil per day leak more than 100% of their reported gas production into the atmosphere.

Recently, a peer-reviewed study published in the journal Nature Communications revealed that low-producing oil and gas wells are responsible for approximately half of the methane emitted from all well sites in the country, while accounting for only 6% of production.

This research further states that much of the emissions from smaller wells are due to maintenance and mechanical issues that could be avoided with additional inspections and oversight. Many of those fixes would also pay for themselves, as the gas these facilities emit into the atmosphere is worth about $700 million a year at 2019 prices.

In fact, these low-producing wells waste enough gas annually to meet the heating and cooking needs of all the residential consumers in Pennsylvania. Their waste is equivalent to driving over 73 million passenger cars for a year.

Finally, the EPA’s proposal does not go far enough to address pollution from unlit flares and should prohibit the practice of routine flaring at oil and gas sites. When companies rush to extract oil and gas, some forego investments necessary to capture and sell gas, and instead burn it as a waste product — a process that emits a host of climate- and health-harming pollutants.

Capturing the methane wasted through leaks, venting and flaring could provide over half of the gas that the Biden administration has pledged to Europe in the shadow of Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

The EPA must ensure that its final rule eliminates potential loopholes and covers more sources of methane pollution, including routine flaring and regular inspections of smaller, low-producing wells with leak-prone equipment.

Doing so would protect Pennsylvania’s communities from pollution, safeguard public health and promote energy security, while holding oil and gas companies accountable and providing tangible action to help the climate.

John Rutecki is regulatory and legislative manager, Appalachia, for the Environmental Defense Fund.