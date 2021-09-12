Lancaster County is home to a treasured landscape enjoyed by all of its residents — those who have deep roots over many generations and those who are relatively new but were attracted to our farmlands, natural areas and extraordinary quality of life.

Farms and natural lands are critical infrastructures. They provide food, store carbon, mitigate flooding and clean our waterways. The farms that dot our landscape and the intertwined natural areas provide more than just wonderful views on a weekend drive, bike ride or hike. They are an economic engine for employment and tourism, provide the most cost-effective ecosystem services to mitigate pollution loading into our local waterways and help to reverse the loss of biodiversity (think bees and birds) in our communities.

The preservation and conservation of our open space areas are essential to the identity of Lancaster County — and the character of each community. Unfortunately, only 15% of the county has a forested cover, and every year we lose an additional 1,200 acres of farmland.

If we are to maintain the unique and special place that is Lancaster County, local communities must be engaged and our county’s resources must be invested in critical preservation projects. Local land-use policies and ordinances are a great means to “protect” these natural resources, but that protection is fluid; local municipalities’ zoning decisions can shift with the next local election.

We have been extremely successful in the preservation of our farmland. Lancaster County leads the nation in farmland preservation with more than 115,000 acres across 1,500 farms. We have also been diligent in the protection of our limited natural spaces and have permanently protected 6,800 acres of natural land.

Despite this progress, our communities are at a critical crossroads in terms of the future of the county’s landscape. More than 357,000 acres in Lancaster County are not zoned for development and currently are not permanently protected. Understanding the population increase expected in the county by 2040, we believe it is imperative to elevate the local resources currently invested in the permanent protection of our natural lands and farmlands.

The American Rescue Plan Act is providing a “once in a generation” investment in all municipalities across the county. We understand the impact of COVID-19 is significant, and these funds may be necessary to mitigate that impact. At the same time, we believe local governments with residual funds should consider an investment in our farmland, natural lands and water resources.

Lancaster Farmland Trust and the Lancaster Conservancy take the long view (forever) in managing our landscape, our way of life, our heritage. We share in the vision of a future with farms, trees and wild spaces that clean our air and waterways, support biodiversity, store carbon and provide numerous public health benefits.

And we believe this vision is worth investing in.

We greatly appreciate working with municipal and business leaders who value planning that provides economic growth while protecting what makes this a great place to live and raise a family.

Join us in supporting American Rescue Plan funds being used for open space, clean water, natural areas and protecting farms as key infrastructure projects.

Thank you for being a part of this community.

Jeff Swinehart is the chief operating officer of Lancaster Farmland Trust. Phil Wenger is the president of Lancaster Conservancy.