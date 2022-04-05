The COVID-19 pandemic has pushed Pennsylvania’s mental health safety net to the breaking point, and without real, meaningful support from our state lawmakers, our most vulnerable residents are experiencing unacceptable consequences. More people are suffering with anxiety, depression and suicidal thoughts due to the pandemic.

Across south-central Pennsylvania, our agency is witnessing an unprecedented spike in the need for virtually all services we provide to adults and children who are grappling with mental health challenges.

Some families are dealing with the death of loved ones, while others are struggling with financial insecurity as businesses were lost or health was compromised in a long-term way from the virus. These Pennsylvanians have joined the ranks of our most vulnerable populations.

Throughout the pandemic, working together, we have been able to continue providing these vital services. While we instituted commonsense mitigation steps such as social distancing to prevent the virus from spreading, other barriers such as interruptions to public transportation and the inability to meet in person or in a group setting created enormous limitations for some of the Pennsylvanians we serve.

The pandemic has changed everything, but this safety net was beginning to fray long before COVID-19 struck because the “base funding” for these services have been flat-funded for more than a decade. (In fact, this funding was cut by 10% during this period.)

This funding is the foundation that the entire system relies upon. It is used for everything from assistance programs in schools, crisis services and housing, to varying levels of mental health treatment. Years of zero increases have taken their toll.

In Pennsylvania, counties collaborate with providers to deliver vital services on behalf of the state. Flat funding limits the county from providing adequate and necessary rate increases to providers to keep pace with escalating costs, most principally, labor and benefits. We cannot hire or retain staff to meet the demand, and this was true prior to the pandemic.

Many of our programs have been reduced or eliminated entirely. Waiting lists have been abandoned. Other programs are pivoting to provide different services supported by other funding sources to help them survive.

We are in a crisis.

Cuts and reductions have had a resulting profound impact across our communities and all public resources including local police departments, schools and hospital emergency departments.

Mental health services are part of the broader system of care, but when they are not available, local police departments are called on to help residents manage or respond to untreated mental health issues. Emergency rooms and even county jails are becoming the “safety net” for far too many Pennsylvanians who do not have access to the treatment that they need.

Providers and county leaders have been good partners with the state and have efficiently managed the state investment, including the recent infusion of COVID-19 relief funds.

But we need more help if we are to continue delivering these services to our most vulnerable residents. We are now close to a point of no return. The pandemic has pushed our entire system of care to the edge.

I urge our local state legislators to support a meaningful increase in funding for these services as part of the 2022-23 state budget, which is under consideration right now in Harrisburg. I also ask your readers to contact their legislators and request the same. Lives depend on it.

Ruthie Davis is president and chief operating officer at Pennsylvania Counseling Services, which operates in nine counties across central Pennsylvania, including Lancaster County, and provides a wide range of behavioral health services.