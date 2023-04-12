Through the end of March, 74 people had been killed or injured in school shootings in the United States this year (not including the shooters), according to the K-12 School Shooting Database.

It also shows that, nationally, there has been an average of one school gun incident per day this year (defined by the database as incidents “when a gun is brandished, is fired, or a bullet hits school property for any reason”).

As of April 12, nearly 11,800 Americans had died this year by gun violence, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

More American children die by gunfire each year than die in car accidents. And, still, some American lawmakers are more focused on stopping drag shows and removing children’s books from school libraries than on what is truly harming the nation’s children — gun violence.

These statistics demand action, and yet this U.S. Supreme Court consistently places gun rights above human life.

Gun control refers to the restrictions and measures put in place to regulate the use of firearms. At the federal level, it is required that licensed dealers do background checks on buyers to ensure that the buyer is not a felon or a person with a history of violence, but there is so much more that needs to be examined before putting a lethal weapon into someone’s hands. For private sales, there is no federal requirement for background checks.

In many other countries, sometimes following a mass shooting, stricter gun control measures have been implemented and the number of gun-related deaths and injuries have decreased significantly.

In the United States, however, even as the number of mass shootings grow, nothing is being done to further prevent guns from getting into the hands of the wrong people.

In the U.S., we tend to portray mental illness as being the cause of many mass shootings. According to a survey done by The Washington Post, 82% of Republicans agree that increased gun violence is a reflection of the need to identify and treat people with mental health issues.

So why is it that Republican lawmakers continue to put the blame on mental health, while simultaneously voting against bills proposed to expand mental health services to students?

The more we try to place blame on other issues, the more children are dying because stricter gun control laws have not been implemented by the federal government.

The expression “guns don’t kill people, people kill people” is commonly used to justify the idea that gun violence is the result of mental illness.

But, in reality, the United States is a global outlier when it comes to gun accessibility and gun violence — it is not an outlier on cases of mental illness. When using mental health as a scapegoat, we are furthering the negative stigma surrounding people with mental health issues and ignoring the real problem.

The answer is simple. If we create laws making guns harder to obtain, fewer killings would take place.

Having more guns does not stop crime; instead, it assists criminals in being able to murder. Continuing to disregard the need for stronger gun control will in no way make the country a safer place — but instead a place where children fear going to school. A place where in the back of everyone’s mind is the lingering fear that they could be next.

Students here are trained starting at age 5 regarding how to respond to a school shooter situation. There is discussion about arming educators in school buildings. American lawmakers constantly come up with nearly every possible way to decrease the number of people killed by gun violence — except for the solution that actually gets to the root of the problem.

Almost every day, adults and children turn on the news to hear about another mass shooting. At what point does it become a priority to solve gun violence, instead of blaming outlying factors? How many Americans must be killed by a bullet before U.S. lawmakers decide that something needs to change?

For decades, the United States has failed to address the necessity for a change regarding the obvious problem of gun violence. Guns have begun to define America. What was once a nation defined by freedom and justice has become one defined by gun violence — and there is not enough being done to stop it.

Addison Journey is in the 11th grade at Manheim Township High School.

GET HELP This column mentions mental illness and gun violence. If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs immediate help, contact the following organizations: National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, suicidepreventionlifeline.org, 800-273-8255. (Also, 988 has launched nationally as the new three-digit dialing code that will route callers to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.) Those who are deaf or hard of hearing can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline via TTY at 800-799-4889. Lancaster Crisis Intervention, 717-394-2631. If you are LGBTQ: thetrevorproject.org/get-help.