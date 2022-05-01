In late March, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law House Bill 1557, the Parental Rights in Education Law, commonly known by its critics as the “Don’t Say Gay” law.

The law aims to prevent schools from teaching or speaking about sexual orientation or gender identity. Other states are preparing similar legislation, written under the guise of protecting children. But legislation that “protects” some by silencing others won’t end up helping anyone.

Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law prevents discussions in a “manner that is not age appropriate or developmentally appropriate.” The language used in the law promotes the narrative that there is something inappropriate or wrong about being LGBTQ. Legislation that prevents students from talking and learning about sexual orientation or gender identity allows for biases to grow.

Schools must teach students about different sexual and gender identities. Sky Smith, a student at Bayside High School in Palm Bay, Florida, told NBC News in response to the law, “When it’s not spoken about, children might see it as something that’s forbidden or not allowed or looked down upon.”

Anti-LGBTQ legislation is not new in America. According to Human Rights Watch, more than 250 anti-LGBTQ bills were introduced in the past year. These bills range from preventing transgender athletes of all ages from participating in sports to denying gender-affirming health care.

In 2020, the FBI’s hate crime statistics indicated that 20% of hate crime victims were targeted because “of the offenders’ sexual-orientation bias.” That percentage is significantly higher than the 16.7% in 2019.

The rise in hate crimes toward the LGBTQ community and the increase in anti-LGBTQ legislation are terrifying trends to see. I believe that anti-LGBTQ legislation emboldens people to harm the LGBTQ community.

If LGBTQ topics aren’t discussed in school, it subconsciously teaches kids that being a part of the LGBTQ community is wrong or shameful. I was not educated on any LGBTQ topics in my school, and that made it very difficult for me to come to terms with my identity.

Hearing people refer to the LGBTQ community with only hushed voices greatly affected my mental health. I did not feel comfortable in expressing my identity for fear of how people would treat me. Not speaking about LGBTQ topics was a silent rule where I went to school, but this is what makes the “Don’t Say Gay” law so much worse. It is not a silent rule; it is actively and openly making Florida schools a hostile environment for LGBTQ youth.

LGBTQ youth already experience increased mental health issues, and legislation like “Don’t Say Gay” will only exacerbate this. According to the Trevor Project’s national survey on the mental health of LGBTQ youth, 70% of them struggle emotionally. The survey does show that LGBTQ youth with access to safe spaces where their identities are affirmed reported significantly lower rates of attempted suicide.

Schools must provide these safe spaces for students. LGBTQ youth should not have to make themselves small, to hide their identities to make others feel more comfortable. If the goal is to make all students feel safe when attending school, then that must include LGBTQ youth.

Supporters of the new Florida law, according to Heritage Action for America, believe that it protects children from teachers who want to “sexualize children at very young ages” and that it prevents teachers from “pushing planed instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity.” These statements push an incredibly harmful narrative regarding LGBTQ people. It insinuates that gender and sexual orientation are sexual topics. Talking about gender identity and sexual orientation is not sexual, and it does not turn people gay. These are fears based on misconceptions and stereotypes.

Legislation like Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law is incredibly disheartening for the LGBTQ community, but many are taking a stand against such measures. Students across Florida and the country staged walkouts in opposition to the bill when the Florida legislature was preparing to pass it.

LGBTQ youth and their peers refuse to be silenced and are actively speaking out about the law and how harmful it is. Seeing students come together to support the LGBTQ community makes the future look a little better.

Isabelle Foster is a first-year student at Franklin & Marshall College.

GET HELP

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs immediate help, contact the following organizations:

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, suicidepreventionlifeline.org, 800-273-8255.

Those who are deaf or hard of hearing can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline via TTY at 800-799-4889.

Lancaster Crisis Intervention, 717-394-2631.

If you are LBGTQ: thetrevorproject.org/get-help