The pre-primary period of the Pennsylvania U.S. Senate race was rough for both parties, but especially so for the Republicans.

The blood duel between Mehmet Oz and David McCormick sapped money, resources and attention from both finalists in the race.

Among the Democrats, John Fetterman pulled way ahead of U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb and state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, which was fortunate for Fetterman because he had a stroke the Friday before the primary. Had it been a close race, this would have been highly problematic. Because it was a trouncing, Fetterman’s immensely charismatic wife Gisele gave his victory speech on election night, and after that, “Big John” was effectively out of the public eye for months.

In a normal election, this would have been the death knell for a campaign. But 2022 is not a normal year, and these midterm election campaigns are not ordinary either.

After winning the GOP primary by a hair, Oz decamped for destinations outside of the commonwealth and essentially took much of the summer off, forgoing the rigors of campaigning. He might have been thinking that Fetterman was waylaid by the stroke. He might have been thinking that most voters do not pay attention to politics in the off months. He might have thought that as a celebrity, the public already knew him and loved him: Ratings are, as former President Donald Trump said, a form of polling. In any case, Oz was almost entirely incorrect.

Fetterman was not on the campaign trail in June and July; he was recovering from his stroke and a subsequent surgery in which a pacemaker with a defibrillator was implanted. Being gone for months would have impeded past candidates such as U.S. Sens. Harris Wofford and Arlen Specter. But today is not yesterday, because today there are social media and, by all accounts, Fetterman pantsed Oz for much of the summer by trolling him on Twitter.

Oz may have more broadcast media experience, and post-stroke Fetterman may not have his elocution at 100%, but one need not be as articulate as Winston Churchill — or even leave one’s home — to dog a political opponent on the internet.

And Fetterman dogged Oz like a rottweiler, using humor to argue that Oz is an effete elitist who doesn’t understand Pennsylvania. Fetterman’s social media assault made national news because the jokes at Oz’s expense were funny, and they landed. They were not hyperpartisan, but were the kind of universally accepted jokes made about inauthentic politicians. Insincerity is always a good joke target, and from his summer perches in Palm Beach, Florida, and Ireland, Oz supplied artificiality if he supplied anything at all.

A decade ago, I wrote a book about political satire. It was a time when the American public could meet together at the end of the day and watch Jay Leno or David Letterman and laugh at the dorks in D.C. together, as a unified nation. Even though in the last 10 years we have grown more polarized and divided, and the late-night audiences are not what they used to be, the rules of comedy still apply: Make fun of the most serious, blow-dried, Botoxed, inauthentic and hypocritical suit in the room and you get a laugh, no matter who it is. In the 2022 U.S. Senate race, that inauthentic haircut has been Oz.

Highlighting Oz’s carpetbagger status as an expat from New Jersey, Fetterman hired Snooki from the MTV series “Jersey Shore” to tape a message to Oz. Fetterman highlighted Oz’s misspelling of Huntingdon Valley, the Philadelphia suburb where Oz ostensibly lives. And then he let the Philly cheesesteak combatants take it from there (“Do you even live in Pa? And can you spell the town you live in?” tweeted Pat’s King of Steaks in South Philly).

Oz tried to underscore rising grocery costs by taping an ad about shopping for “crudités” that went horribly wrong. Fetterman picked up the ball and let his Generation Z social media staff run for the touchdown. The whole thing went viral. It was epic.

Oz clapped back with a nasty campaign about Fetterman’s weight and health, but in the end, calling someone fat and out of shape isn’t funny. Saying someone is an out-of-touch, elite, carpetbagger from New Jersey who’s too snooty to say “veggie tray” is funnier than picking on the dude who is having trouble retrieving words because he had a stroke.

The point of comedy is to take aim at the powerful and to use humor as an oblique way of telling uncomfortable truths. And, most of all, it must be authentic.

Imagine a counterfactual: If Mehmet Oz did not try to convince the voters of Pennsylvania that he was one of them, and instead drove up in a Lamborghini, stepped out in alligator shoes, and whipped off sunglasses that cost more than the average person’s car, looked into the camera, and said: “I’m Dr. Oz and you know me. You know me because I’m smart enough to have my own TV show. Oprah likes me. I’m rich, I save people’s lives because I’m a freaking top-tier heart surgeon and I want to be your senator. That guy in the hoodie may be big. But he doesn’t have anything on me. He may be an ox. But I am Oz.” Oz would have run the board.

When comedy punches down, when the jokes are at the expense of the underdog, it just is not funny — it is mean. Sadly, punching down works for some politicians these days in the not-normal political times, because our negative partisanship beats everything else. Donald Trump uses that kind of humor to his benefit, but in the end, being malicious just isn’t amusing.

Humor looks for catharsis, not cruelty, and finds success in authenticity and resonance. Oz may end up winning, but he certainly will not win because the voters of Pennsylvania think he’s funny or clever or even a good campaigner. Chances are, if Oz wins, it will be because the voters of Pennsylvania will respond to negative politics, an element larger today in American politics than humor.

For some voters, there can be nothing funny about this election — and that is not funny at all.

Alison Dagnes is a professor of political science at Shippensburg University and the author of several books, including “Super Mad at Everything All the Time: Political Media and Our National Anger” and “A Conservative Walks Into a Bar: The Politics of Political Humor.” Twitter: @AliDagnes.