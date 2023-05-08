Along Golf Road in Lancaster County Central Park, near the covered bridge to the Kiwanis Park section, a boulder stands atop a high point between the Conestoga River and Mill Creek.

Bolted to the boulder is a bronze plaque, explaining County Park construction workers accidentally uncovered an Indian cemetery in the spring of 1979.

The workers paused while archaeologists excavated the site. They found 12 Conestoga-Susquehannock graves filled with bodies and artifacts dating to the early 18th century. According to the last sentence on the plaque, the remains were “returned to their original resting places.”

The Scribbler has known about this place and this plaque since the Lancaster County Park Board erected the memorial in 1979. Not until this spring has he concentrated on the inscription's last sentence.

That statement is false. All of the Conestoga remains were not “returned to their original resting places” in 1979.

The Central Park staff retained the finger bones from an Indian child’s hand and displayed them for the public along with other artifacts uncovered during the excavation.

Georgina Sappier, a Lancaster resident and originally a Passamaquoddy from Maine, said no one should be treated like that. Sappier led an effort that resulted in the ceremonial reburial of the child's hand bones and other bone fragments at the site in 1987.

The Scribbler discussed this matter with Sappier at the time and found her to be a passionate and articulate advocate for native rights.

The Scribbler’s family befriended the gregarious Sappier and her soon-to-be-husband, John Richardson, a Saponi originally from North Carolina. We attended their wedding in Central Park. Until a few years ago, we saw them regularly at meetings of Lancaster's Circle Legacy, an American Indian advocacy group.

Then an ailing Sappier-Richardson went home to Maine to be with her family. She died in the summer of 2020. Time passed. Seeing that errant engraving on the boulder in Central Park the other day prompted the Scribbler to say something, belatedly, about an exceptional woman.

Sappier-Richardson's activism extended beyond the park cemetery.

During the last years of her life, she discussed her childhood in Maine. She and other Indians were featured in “Dawnland,” an Emmy Award-winning film made by the Upstander Project and shown on PBS in 2018 and 2021. The film documents the brutal treatment of young Indians removed from their parents by child welfare agencies.

“Dear Georgina,” a short film, focuses more narrowly on how Sappier was taken from her Passamaquoddy parents in 1942, when she was 2 years old. She never saw them again. Somehow, she resisted a persistent effort by four foster families to wash the Indian culture out of her. She remained a proud Passamaquoddy.

The highlight of “Dear Georgina” is not what you might expect. It is not a diatribe against the attempt at cultural genocide she endured. The film shows the mature Sappier-Richardson finding, among old elementary school records, photographs of herself as a child.

She had no pictures of herself and wondered what she had looked like as a girl. When she saw her young face for the first time, she nearly cried.

You can find the films by googling “Dear Georgina” and upstanderproject-org/films/dawnland. You can watch the shorter film on your computer at any time. During May only, you also can view “Dawnland” without charge.

These films will enlarge your understanding of how abysmally Indians have been mistreated by the conquering culture.

