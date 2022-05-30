In May of 1942, the junior high track team of James Buchanan School in the School District of Lancaster breezed past the competition.

For the third year in a row, the team captured the trophy for winning the most track meets among competing teams in Lancaster County. The trophy was retired at that time and retained by the school. When Wheatland Middle School was built and Buchanan became solely an elementary school, the trophy moved to Wheatland.

James B. McMullin recently became the last surviving member of that winning team of 30 boys coached by Fred Engle. He was not the team’s best athlete, he says, but he competed successfully in sprints, relay races and the broad jump.

McMullin, 94, of Manheim Township, decided he wanted to see the trophy again and have his picture taken with it. He wrote to Wheatland Middle School stating his request. He received no answer.

That was not because Wheatland did not care. It was because the school's resource officer, Scott Neff, located the trophy, polished it and decided to surprise McMullin by finding a relative who could bring him to the school for the photo.

It took some work to find his daughter, Sandy Bloom, who also lives in Manheim Township. Bloom, who often drives her father around town, took him by Wheatland one day earlier this month. They found Neff and others with the trophy waiting for them outside the school.

“They all kept it a secret from me,’’ McMullin says. “I was just so taken emotionally.”

Eighty springs have passed, but the memory of that team remains green in the mind of the last of the all-star trackmen.

A better mousetrap

David Tannenberg (1728-1804), the most prominent organ-builder in America in the late 18th century, moved to Lititz in 1765. He and his family lived in the colonial woods. So did rodents. So Tannenberg may have taken a break from building organs to fashion a walnut mousetrap.

So speculates Charlene Van Brookhoven in the spring newsletter of the Archives Committee of the Lititz Moravian Congregation.

In the late 1990s, a Massachusetts man sent a photo of a mousetrap to the archives committee. The tag on the trap said it was an “early mouse trap made in Lititz by David Tannenberg about 1765 — only 2 known to exist.”

“Although there is no definite means to determine if this mousetrap was actually made by Tannenberg,’’ Van Brookhoven notes, “all indications point to the Moravian organ builder.”

The device is a deadfall trap, with precision wood pulleys on its trigger mechanism. Once a mouse tripped the trigger, the suspended piece of walnut dropped on the rodent.

The Massachusetts man died and his collection was sold, leaving the museum of the Lititz Moravian congregation with nothing but photos.

A few months ago, Lititz resident Robert Key, working from those photos, created an exact model of the original mousetrap and donated it to the museum. The unbaited trap may never find a victim, but it remains a remarkable replica.

Jack Brubaker, retired from the LNP staff, writes “The Scribbler'' column every Sunday. He welcomes comments and contributions at scribblerlnp@gmail.com.