In fourteen hundred ninety-two

Columbus sailed the ocean blue.

That grade-school doggerel has not held up well in the 21st century.

While many Italian Americans still take pride in Christopher Columbus as a world explorer, many American Indians emphasize that Columbus' "discovery'' of the Americas in 1492 launched a European invasion that nearly wiped out the indigenous civilization.

Traditionally, Americans celebrated Oct. 12 and later the second Monday in October as Columbus Day. In recent years, dozens of cities and states have adopted Indigenous Peoples' Day, while most continue to embrace Columbus Day. For some, it has become both Indigenous Peoples' Day and Columbus Day.

On Monday, Lancaster city will recognize Indigenous Peoples' Day but not Columbus Day. Pennsylvania will recognize Columbus Day but not Indigenous Peoples' Day. The United States will recognize both Indigenous Peoples' Day and Columbus Day.

As an increasing number of cities and states replace or combine Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples' Day, a more subtle way of recognizing that Indians were here first is occurring throughout the nation. Colleges and universities are leading the way.

These institutions are creating land acknowledgment statements recognizing that American Indians are the original stewards of land now inhabited by all Americans.

Land acknowledgment ceremonies in this region are scheduled at Gettysburg College this Thursday and at Millersville University Oct. 25. Franklin & Marshall College also is developing a land acknowledgment statement.

The Unitarian Universalist Church of Lancaster will read its land acknowledgment statement at this morning's service. MaryAnn Robins, an Onondaga, and president of Circle Legacy, the Lancaster-based American Indian advocacy group, will participate. (Full disclosure: the Scribbler is a member of Circle Legacy and the Unitarian Church.)

All land acknowledgment statements are similar in spirit. Here is part of Gettysburg College's statement:

"Gettysburg College is on unceded indigenous land including the traditional homelands of the Susquehannock/Conestoga ... and the connections of Indigenous Peoples to this land continue today. We have a responsibility to honor these connections and we strive to understand our place within the past, present and future of this Indigenous land by reflecting on our relationships ...''

Such statements are important, says Circle Legacy's Robins. But more important than the words of such statements, she explains, are concrete actions that support the words.

"By support I mean helping to advocate for state recognition of native peoples in Pennsylvania, having curriculum pertaining to indigenous people who lived and live in Pennsylvania, and having educational outreach for speakers to come in to add to the education of the students.''

Anyone can write a land acknowledgment statement, Robins notes. She says a local private school and a retirement village also have written such statements, "but what did they do with them _ nothing. We are looking for sincerity, not just words.''

Land acknowledgment follows a reconciliation process that began in the early years of this century. In this region, Mennonites led the way in asking American Indians to forgive early Pennsylvanians for breaking treaties, stealing land and massacring the Conestoga Indians. Eventually, other regional church groups did the same.

Land acknowledgment differs from the reconciliation process in recognizing that American Indians and their culture are still here and should be studied and honored.

People of good will, whether fans or foes of European exploration, should embrace these belated efforts to set the record straight on what happened after Columbus' crew sailed the ocean blue.

Jack Brubaker, retired from the LNP staff, writes “The Scribbler'' column every Sunday. He welcomes comments and contributions at scribblerlnp@gmail.com.