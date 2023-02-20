An earlier version of this column used an outdated estimate for the size of an alleged Chinese spy balloon. The U.S. military says it was 200 feet high.

Much has been made of the alleged Chinese surveillance balloon shot down off the South Carolina coast early this month.

John Wise (1808-79), Lancaster’s pioneering aeronaut, would not have been surprised that China would launch a balloon to spy on another country. He wanted to do much the same thing to the Confederate States of America during the Civil War.

Wise tried to launch a surveillance balloon before the First Battle of Bull Run in July 1861. The official U.S. military report says his inflated balloon got tangled in trees and never got off the ground.

In addition to the Chinese balloon's success, the Lancaster aeronaut also may have been impressed by the size of China's balloon. The North American Aerospace Defense Command has said the Chinese balloon was 200 feet high and would have contained thousands of cubic feet of gas. Balloons of Wise's era held between 15,000 and 32,000 cubic feet of hydrogen gas, many times smaller than the one that first appeared over Montana in early February.

Wise’s total career was considerably more successful than his 1861 launch. He made 463 ascensions in 44 years, several of them from Lancaster. He perfected varied ballooning techniques. His last balloon fell into Lake Michigan, where Wise drowned.

A historic marker stands at the intersection of North Lime Street and Marion Street, near where Wise lived most of his life.

Early American ‘prenups’

Women’s property rights were severely limited until the late 19th century in most of America.

In the late 18th and early 19th centuries, single women could own land but married women could not. When a woman married a man, her property became her husband's under a legal principle called “coverture.” This included wages she might earn while married.

If a husband died before his wife, she was entitled to a portion of his estate. This was termed “dower” and consisted of one third of the husband’s estate if they had children and one-half if they did not. The remainder of the estate went to the husband’s family.

Dennis Snyder, a West Hempfield Township resident, says there was only one, rare recourse for early American women who thought it only fair that they should share in their husband’s property ownership.

Couples could draw up a marriage contract before they wed. This contract would outline a woman’s right to property she had acquired before marriage. “A marriage contract resembled our present day prenups,” Snyder explains.

Snyder researched local examples of marriage contracts in the Lancaster Recorder of Deeds database. Here is one.

Susanna Frank, of Warwick Township, was engaged to George Houck, of Cocalico Township. In an appearance before Justice of the Peace Peter Martin in October 1805, before the wedding, Susanna presented her list of requirements in the event of George’s death.

Following an appraisal of her deceased husband’s estate, according to the marriage contract, she would receive up to 75 British pounds. She also “shall have a good and sufficient Dwelling House and stable with a garden and two acres of land.”

In addition, she would receive annually multiple bushels of wheat, rye, Indian corn and potatoes; multiple pounds of pork, beef, flax and wool; and seven cords of firewood.

She could take as many apples as she wanted from the orchard. She could have a cow and one ton of hay and one ton of straw each year.

And every year she would receive seven pounds, 10 shillings.

Remember, this prenuptial arrangement was rare. Most widows received far less under a system that some people today would term quaint and others sexist.

