Employers talk about the importance of “soft skills” for job candidates, colleges claim to teach these skills, and people looking for a position tout that they have them.
Hard skills encompass the technical abilities like accounting, computer programming or mathematics. By contrast, soft skills involve working with people, communication and resilience. As numerous studies have shown, the latter often make the difference in one’s success.
But can communities, as well as people, have soft skills? Hard skills for a community include the size and diversity of its workforce, its industrial and transportation base and its land and resources. What would its soft skills be?
A little over eight years ago, while I was working as a dean at the College of William & Mary in Virginia, an acquaintance found out that I was moving to the presidency of Elizabethtown College, which, I told him, was in Lancaster County.
“Ah,” he said, “then you’ll be joining the Lancaster Renaissance.”
When I asked him what he meant, he laughed, “You’ll see!”
Over the past eight years, while I served as president at Elizabethtown, I indeed learned what the Lancaster Renaissance is. In the process, I witnessed how vital soft skills are to a community’s success. I’ve also learned how crucial higher education is both for teaching soft skills to students and helping to ensure that a community like Lancaster employs its soft skills to maximum advantage.
For a metropolitan area of its size, Lancaster is remarkable in its cultural and economic vitality, as well as its balance between rural and urban spaces. While other areas have struggled to maintain their downtowns, Lancaster’s center is vibrant. The county as a whole, moreover, enjoys more green space, access to recreation and sites for entertainment, the arts and athletics than many comparable areas. Agriculture, tourism, work ethic, lower cost of living and location near major cities all play a role in Lancaster’s success.
What has truly made the Lancaster Renaissance possible, however, is the community’s soft skills: the tradition of consultation, networking and pragmatic compromise among leaders in private business, local government and the nonprofit sector.
While serving on the boards of Economic Development Co. of Lancaster County and radio and TV station WITF, as well as working with the Lancaster Chamber, I had the opportunity to observe these soft skills up close. When the community confronted tough issues, leaders have stepped forward to bring together diverse groups, expand development downtown, manage land use and mitigate the tough social problems that Lancaster faced.
While we should celebrate how impressive Lancaster’s soft skills are, I also came to realize how fragile they are and how easily they could be lost. Companies, local governments and nonprofits change their leaders regularly. The tradition of collaboration could be quickly lost if new leaders are not recruited and educated about the community’s need to work together. All too easily, the imperative to pursue one’s own interest can override the larger vision.
I’ve also learned how vital colleges and universities are to Lancaster’s success. Some of my most satisfying moments as Elizabethtown College’s president were working with employers to craft a new program or connecting with schools, churches and social agencies to meet a need.
The 11 post-high school educational institutions in Lancaster County teach more than 20,000 students, more than half of whom are working adults. Together, they help ensure that the county has an educated workforce with the right skills. Just as important is the quality of the education that is offered. Teaching students how to network, build coalitions and become leaders directly invests in Lancaster’s soft skills.
Local colleges and universities themselves have practiced what they preach. With the encouragement of the Lancaster Chamber, the presidents of all of the post-high school institutions have regularly gotten together to share ideas, support revitalization efforts and play major roles in the Lancaster Renaissance.
Every college president has introduced new programs, served on boards of directors or created community initiatives to prepare students more effectively for the workforce and to keep Lancaster competitive and vibrant.
Millersville’s Ware Center, Franklin & Marshall’s Center for Sustained Engagement with Lancaster and Elizabethtown’s High Center for Family Business are just three examples among many.
Lancaster County still faces major issues of economic opportunity, affordable housing, workforce skills and educational attainment. Despite these challenges, as I stepped down last summer as president of Elizabethtown, I remained optimistic that our soft skills as a community and the vital role of higher education will continue to be strong.
n Carl J. Strikwerda retired as president of Elizabethtown College in June.