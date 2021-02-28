The Lancaster Community and Police Working Group was formed in 2018 after a video of a Lancaster police officer using a Taser on an unarmed man went viral, drawing national attention and sparking local protests.

The Lancaster chapter of NAACP, in tandem with the mayor and the chief of the police, felt it was necessary to form a group that would review police policies and bridge gaps in trust between police officers and the community.

After the incident that sparked its creation, the Community and Police Working Group reviewed and made important changes to the city police department’s use-of-force policy, its stun gun policy and complaint form system. It has been working to provide a platform for both police officers and community members to air their grievances and find solutions to collective problems ever since.

The working group is made up of community members and city staff members, including Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace, interim city police Chief John Bey and Patricia Hopson-Shelton of the Lancaster NAACP. It is led by Delia Sanchez, a legal advocate with Domestic Violence Services of Lancaster County, and Donald Morant, a community outreach sergeant with the Lancaster City Bureau of Police.

I spoke with Sgt. Morant about his role as a co-chair of the working group, as well as his nearly 23 years of experience with the Lancaster city police.

“A lot of people don’t even know that this group even exists,” he said, “and we’ve been in existence for the last two years. We want people to be made aware of our existence and be able to use us as a way to keep those positive relationships between the police and the community.”

In recent weeks, the working group has been holding virtual listening sessions with residents to discuss the job qualifications for the new chief of police, following the October 2020 retirement of former Chief Jarrad Berkihiser, who signed a separation agreement with the city after the mayor said they had differing opinions on policing methods and priorities.

“As far as what the community wants to see in our chief, they want the chief to hold officers accountable,” Morant said. “They want the chief to be more involved in our hiring practices and in recruitment. And they want to see the chief more often — they want the chief to be out in the community, more so than past chiefs.”

In 2019, issues with the department’s handling of individuals with mental health issues prompted the hiring of Leilany Tran, a police social worker, to deal with crisis calls involving homelessness, addiction and mental illness. In January, a second social worker, Grace Mentzer, was hired to work within the police department as well.

During the Lancaster protests for racial justice following the death of George Floyd in May 2020, the Community and Police Working Group worked alongside protesters, clarifying information, answering questions and collecting input. “We played a big part in getting out there on the front lines and having those conversations with the community,” Morant said.

Right now, officers have very little time to connect with community members due to the high volume of calls and the department’s setup. But that hasn’t always been the case. “Back in 2001 to 2004 I believe,” said Morant, “we had the officers assigned to specific sectors of the community, and they were on bikes.” There have been multiple requests from residents to bring back this community-style of policing, as they believe it was more effective at integrating officers into the community and making them more approachable. “I think going forward we’re going in the right direction,” Morant said. “It will just take some time to get there.”

The Community and Police Working Group has done a lot to change policing in Lancaster — but there is still a lot that needs to be accomplished.

Last September, Ricardo Muñoz, a city resident diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, was fatally shot by a Lancaster city police officer after police were called to respond to a domestic disturbance call. Muñoz’s shooting prompted further protests calling for an end to police brutality. Earlier this month, Muñoz’s mother filed a wrongful death suit against the City of Lancaster and others.

There will probably never be a time when a group like the Community and Police Working Group is not necessary. Policing in the United States has an undeniably complex and problematic history, and there will be more issues raised with systems of policing in Lancaster city.

“From the chief on to the mayor down to the co-chairs and everyone in between, we’ve worked really hard to put this group together,” Morant said. “Everybody in this group is very dedicated to what they do, and I hope moving forward that this group continues to do what’s best for the community.”

Rose Carlson is in the 10th grade and co-editor in chief of Vidette, McCaskey High School’s student newspaper.