More than 67 years before Republican operatives broke into the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee at the Watergate Office Building in Washington, D.C., Lancaster experienced its own politically motivated break-in of offices on East Orange Street.

But while the Watergate burglars went to prison and Richard Nixon ultimately resigned the presidency after trying to cover up the crime, apparently no one suffered the slightest penalty in Lancaster.

That is not to say that descendants of the Lancaster perpetrators have not experienced delayed mortification.

Dan D. Smith, of Lancaster, decided recently to look up his grandfather, Samuel B. Smith, in the digitized pages of LNP. What he discovered “shocked” him and other members of his family.

“My grandfather was a model citizen,” Dan Smith says. “He worked as secretary at Steinman Hardware for 50 years. He was a soloist in several churches and choir leader at Grace Lutheran.”

Nevertheless, the actors in the East Orange Street incident of January 1905 included, according to newspaper accounts, Samuel B. Smith.

“My grandfather and the other men broke in,” Smith says. “Lancaster was nearly 70 years ahead of Watergate.”

A front-page headline in the Jan. 19, 1905, Lancaster New Era read, “Midnight Raid on Tax Collector’s Books.” Stories printed throughout January and well into February laid out the plot.

B.F. Hasting, collector of state, county and delinquent taxes, was one user of the Realty Company offices at 18-20-22 E. Orange St.

One of the taxes Hasting collected was a poll tax. Until 1933, Pennsylvania required that all prospective voters pay a tax before they could cast ballots.

Hasting suspected someone was messing with his tax records. So on the night of Jan. 18, he and two police officers stood watch. At midnight, they noticed movement in the office and entered.

“The prowlers were up to their necks in work,” the New Era reported the next day. “Their ‘layout’ consisted of all the collector’s books, on which most of them were apparently at work.”

Police officers did recognize several men, including Smith and Charles S. Martin, secretary of “the great reform Independent party.”

Referred to elsewhere as the Fusion Party (of Democrats and Independents) and (in jest) as the Con-Fusion Party, these men hoped to defeat Republican Party candidates in the next election.

J.K. Wissler, an auctioneer as well as president of the Seventh Ward Independent Club, was another of the “burglars.” Wissler had a key to the Orange Street offices and another key to the safe in which Hasting stored his tax records. On the night he was caught, Wissler had forgotten his office key and so crawled through the “coal hole” to gain entry.

Wissler and others claimed they had broken into the tax records to see who among Democrats and Independents had not yet paid the tax so they could encourage them to do so.

Hasting and Republicans counter-charged that the burglars could have simply asked to see the public documents, but instead had surreptitiously falsified records by marking unpaid poll taxes as paid. Lancaster detectives opened an investigation.

But then, nothing happened. No one was charged with a crime.

“Did they just suddenly say, ‘we’ll drop the case?’ ” says an incredulous Dan Smith.

Smith finds this situation both alarming and humorous. He has altered his view of roaming through digitized newspaper archives.

“You might find,” he says, “something you won’t want to know.”

