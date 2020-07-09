If Joe Biden’s claim that he is a “Pennsylvania hometown boy,” is true, he would understand the hardships Pennsylvanians have endured because of his disastrous “Obamacare.”

The legacy of the health care system implemented under President Barack Obama’s administration, in which Biden was vice president, is dominated by costly premiums topped with high deductibles.

Under the Affordable Care Act, Pennsylvanians’ health care premiums increased 120% from 2013 to 2017. To make matters worse, the former administration failed to keep its promise that the Affordable Care Act would actually decrease premiums for an average family by $2,500. This could not have been further from the truth.

Biden’s embarrassment regarding his disastrous health care policy must be one of the reasons why he has been mostly hiding in his basement and mostly unwilling to talk to the press for three months. When he steps out of the basement, we are not only reminded of the low enthusiasm for Biden, but also the fact that he is not fit to be president.

He lives up to the nickname “Barely There Biden” almost every time he speaks. Just recently, Biden wrongly said 120 million Americans have died from COVID-19, which is an error of great magnitude. Biden wouldn’t even allow some local reporters to attend his most recent appearances, but this isn’t preventing his frequent gaffes from being publicized.

When Biden emerges from hiding to deliver a scripted speech, he also ends up sending the wrong message to hardworking Pennsylvanians. By supporting providing health care to immigrants here illegally, this essentially means that American citizens’ hard-earned taxpayer dollars will cover the health care costs of those who are not in our country legally.

Ironically, Biden supports the health care rights of immigrants here illegally, while his health care proposals would pave the way for a government takeover of health care. Biden deceptively says he simply wants to expand the Affordable Care Act and build upon the broken “Obamacare” system. In actuality, his plan will, in my view, lead to a government takeover of our entire health care system that would cause 176 million Americans to lose their private health insurance plans.

This big government socialism is what previous generations of Americans, including many Pennsylvanians, have fought and sacrificed lives to protect our country against. They have fought to protect us from the destruction that comes from socialism and communism.

Unlike Biden, President Donald Trump has an extraordinary connection and genuine interest in the health care concerns of hardworking Pennsylvanians. Trump offers a commonsense approach to our health care system by providing more health care solutions and giving Americans the lifeline they need to free themselves from “Obamacare.”

Since taking office, Trump has been dedicated to lowering health care costs and offering Americans more affordable options for the health care they need through actions such as lowering prescription drug costs, reducing the cost of insulin and improving accessibility to lifesaving prescriptions and health care services for our nation’s seniors.

It is imperative America keeps moving forward and doesn’t take steps backward.

Trump has done more in four years for our health care system than Biden has done in over 40. Trump has managed to strive to move ahead while also undoing the damage caused by the Obama-Biden administration.

As Trump renews, restores and rebuilds America, the support behind the president shows that Pennsylvanians trust Trump over Biden to bring our nation’s health care — and much more — back to greatness.

Kirk Radanovic is the chairman of the Republican Committee of Lancaster County.